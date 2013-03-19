(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's
(Generali) senior and subordinated notes on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). At the
same time, the agency has affirmed Generali and its core
subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this release.
The rating actions are in response to three distinct and
separate events -
Fitch's downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings on 13 March,
Generali's
publication of 2012 financial statements, and Generali's recent
announcement of
plans to modify its holding company structure. The affirmations
reflect that the
further decline in Italy's creditworthiness is not sufficient to
warrant further
negative ratings actions on Generali, especially in light of
certain
improvements in Generali's balance sheet as reported in FY12.
The RWN on the
debt ratings is related to neither the sovereign action nor any
issues in the
2012 financials, but is exclusively linked to the proposed
holding company
restructuring.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the IFS ratings and IDR follows Fitch's
downgrade of Italy to
IDR 'BBB+' from 'A-' (see "Fitch Downgrades Italy to 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative")
and the publication of Generali's consolidated 2012 financials.
The affirmation reflects Generali's stronger balance sheet in
2012 compared with
2011, with group shareholders' funds at EUR22.6bn (2011:
EUR18.1bn) and Solvency
I ratio at 150% (2011: 117%). Combined with de-risking actions
undertaken by
Generali (in particular the sharp reduction of cross-border
exposure to
peripheral government debt - including Italian debt), Fitch
believes this allows
Generali to better withstand potential credit and other losses.
Generali's IDR is now at the same level as the Republic of
Italy's IDR at
'BBB+'. However, Generali's IFS rating at 'A-' is higher, under
the assumption
that recovery prospects of policyholders given default remain
"good" as defined
under Fitch's insurance rating criteria. Generali's operations
are well
diversified geographically. Around two-thirds of business is
produced in
countries with a higher rating than Italy (notably, Germany;
'AAA/Stable' and
France; 'AAA'/Negative). Nevertheless, Generali's ratings remain
constrained by
the sovereign rating of Italy given the group's significant
holdings of Italian
sovereign debt.
The RWN placed on Generali's senior and subordinated debt
reflects Fitch's
expectation that Generali's proposed group restructuring will
moderately weaken
the credit quality of Generali's debt. Generali plans to
reorganise its Italian
operation through the creation of a downstream operating
company, Assicurazioni
Generali Italia. Generali is expected to complete a portfolio
transfer of the
bulk of its existing insurance operations to the new entity.
Fitch believes that
after the transfer, Generali will take on more of the
characteristics of a
holding company, even though it will continue to conduct some
insurance business
(initially, mainly intra-group reinsurance).
Typically, unsecured senior debt issued by an insurance
operating company, in
which liquid assets are maintained at many multiples of
outstanding debt
balances, is rated at one notch lower than the IFS rating of the
issuer. This
has been the notching approach historically employed for
Generali, as it was
considered by Fitch to be an operating company. In contrast,
unsecured senior
debt issued by a pure holding company is typically notched down
by three notches
from the IFS rating, reflecting both higher default risk and
lower recovery
prospects in a default.
Following the proposed restructuring, Fitch would view Generali
as incrementally
having fewer characteristics of an operating company and more of
a holding
company, than in the past. Accordingly, if the reorganisation is
completed in
line with Fitch's understanding, the agency's notching approach
will be updated.
Fitch would expect to downgrade the debt ratings by one notch,
which would
establish the unsecured senior debt at two levels below the IFS.
This falls
between standard notching for a pure operating company and a
pure holding
company.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA's IFS rating is not affected by the
Italian
reorganisation as the company will underwrite the group's
internal reinsurance
business and may expand to write direct corporate business in
the future. As
such, its IFS rating continues to be aligned with the implied
IFS rating of the
group as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITES
The RWN will be resolved when the new Italian legal structure
comes into effect
later this year. At that time, Fitch expects to downgrade the
debt ratings by
one notch.
Separately, all of Generali's ratings are likely to be
downgraded if Italy is
further downgraded.
Other key rating triggers for a downgrade of Generali and its
core subsidiaries'
ratings include:
--Consolidated FLR not falling below 35% over the next 12-18
months.
--Consolidated Solvency I ratio falling below 120% with an
expectation that it
will not recover within a short period of time.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Generali and its core
subsidiaries'
ratings include:
--Strengthening the group's capital base to the extent that
Generali is able to
withstand credit and other losses given a scenario of severe
distress. This
could be achieved with a consolidated Solvency I consistently
above 150% or if
the eurozone debt crisis stabilises and Italy's rating is
upgraded to the 'A'
category.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlooks Negative
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
Affirmed IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Iard:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Vie:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured:
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: rated 'BBB+'; placed
on RWN
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: rated 'BBB+';
placed on RWN
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% until February 2022, thereafter
Libor plus 220bp:
rated 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% until June 2026, thereafter
Euribor plus
235bp: rated 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
Senior subordinated notes:
EUR1,250m 7.75% until December 2022, due 12 December 2042: rated
'BBB-'; placed
on RWN
EUR750m 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042: rated 'BBB-';
placed on RWN
Generali Finance BV
Senior unsecured:
EUR1,500m 4.75% guaranteed notes due 12 May 2014: rated 'BBB+';
placed on RWN
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: rated 'BBB+'; placed on RWN
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% until June 2016, thereafter
Euribor plus
210bp: rated 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% until February 2017, thereafter
Euribor plus
214bp: rated 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% until June 2016, thereafter
Euribor plus
208bp: rated 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
