(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
'BBB-/F3' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of three European subsidiaries of General Motors
Financial (GMF)
on Rating Watch Negative following the announced sale of General
Motors
Company's (GM) European operations to PSA Group (PSA,
'BB+'/Outlook Stable) for
approximately $2.2 billion.
As part of this transaction, GMF subsidiaries Opel Bank GmbH,
GMAC (UK) Plc, and
General Motors Financial International B.V. (GMI) are expected
to be sold to a
joint venture (JV) 50% owned by PSA and 50% owned by BNP Paribas
('A+/Outlook
Stable). The sale is subject to various regulatory approvals but
is expected to
close by the end of 2017. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
GMF's IDRs and senior debt ratings of GMF are unaffected by the
announced sale
of GM's European operations. These ratings remain equalized with
those of GM
reflecting Fitch's view that GMF remains core to GM's remaining
operations based
on actual and potential support provided to GMF from GM, an
increasing
percentage of GMF's earning assets related to GM, and strong
financial and
operational linkages between the companies.
The Negative Rating Watch does not extend to GMI's Euro Medium
Term Note
Programme, as it is guaranteed by GMF until the notes are fully
repaid.
For a further discussion on the announced transaction's expected
impacts on GM
and PSA, please refer to Fitch's press releases 'Sale of
Opel/Vauxhall Improves
GM's Profitability but Reduces Diversification' and 'Opel
Acquisition Moderately
Positive for PSA', both dated March 6, 2017 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The Rating Watch Negative on GMF's European subsidiaries' IDRs,
reflects the
expected eventual removal of financial support from GM on which
the existing
ratings are currently primarily based upon. GM's agreement to
sell its European
finance subsidiaries indicates that these entities are no longer
core to the
company. GM has also indicated that if the sale of the European
finance
subsidiaries is not consummated with PSA, it will seek to wind
down the European
finance subsidiaries.
Information on the JV structure that is expected to assume the
debt of these
subsidiaries, including the strategic importance of the
subsidiaries to the JV
owners and the propensity of the JV owners to extend financial
support to the
subsidiaries, is currently limited. As such, Fitch is not yet
able to determine
the magnitude of a potential downgrade in the event that the
acquisition is
consummated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch at the time the
transaction closes,
pending receipt of additional clarity on the new JV structure.
Under a scenario
where Fitch determined that the European finance subsidiaries
were core to PSA,
the ratings could be equalized with PSA's 'BB+' IDR. Under a
scenario where
Fitch determined that the European finance subsidiaries were
strategically
important or of limited importance to PSA, the ratings could be
notched down
from PSA's ratings or determined based on the standalone credit
risk profiles of
the subsidiaries.
The acquiring JV is expected to be 50% owned by BNP Paribas,
which is more
highly rated. This could theoretically moderate the degree of
downside pressure
or provide rating uplift to the European finance subsidiaries'
ratings depending
on the terms of the JV structure. Nevertheless, Fitch has
generally taken a more
conservative view when determining the ratings of a financial
subsidiary when
there is joint ownership, as it could reduce the perceived moral
obligation of
the parent to unilaterally support the subsidiary, and might
complicate and/or
delay decisions on the provision of joint support.
Negative rating momentum could also result from a failure to
close the sale of
GMF's European subsidiaries while still closing the sale of GM's
European
operations. In this instance, GMF has indicated it would wind
down GMF's
European subsidiaries, which would likely cause Fitch to
characterize these
subsidiaries as non-core, and result in a downward notching from
the parent's
ratings.
Prior to the close of the transaction, negative rating pressure
could be driven
by a downgrade of the ratings of GM and GM Financial. Prior to
the close of the
transaction, positive rating momentum on the IDRs is viewed as
highly unlikely
even in the event GM and GMF's ratings were to be upgraded. This
would reflect
the uncertain state of the European subsidiaries' ultimate
ownership structure
and the fact that the European subsidiaries are no longer core
to GM.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Opel Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3'.
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR F3'.
General Motors Financial International B.V.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Taiano
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001