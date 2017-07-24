Fitch Places Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s 'BB' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior unsecured rating and ratings of all of its outstanding notes issued by subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This follows its plan to acquire Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (BBB/Negative) hotel assets for CNY20 billion. Fitch believes the acquisition will push up Guangzhou R&F's total debt level and keep its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, near Fitch's 60% threshold. Guangzhou R&F's strong 1H17 contracted sales, which rose 30%, could have helped it deleverage, but undertaking this acquisition will slow the deleveraging process. The hotel assets will also be a marginal drag on the company's EBITDA as we believe the hotel businesses in Guangzhou R&F's own portfolio and the new portfolio it is acquiring generate an EBITDA of below 20%. The company's churn rate, as measured by contracted sales/gross debt is likely fall below 0.6x and may be sustained below this level, which will breach Fitch's thresholds and may result in a rating downgrade; if recurring EBITDA does not increase sufficiently to offset this weakened credit metric. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slower Deleveraging: Fitch forecasts Guangzhou R&F's leverage to remain close to 60% (2016: 59%) due to the planned acquisition, after accounting for guarantees to joint ventures and associates, based on the company's expectation of a hotel asset-book value of CNY33 billion at end-2017. The acquisition will increase Guangzhou R&F's adjusted inventory by more than 20%. Inferior Hotel Segment Margin: The expanded hotel portfolio may pressure Guangzhou R&F's EBITDA margin to keep within the 20%-23% range. Guangzhou R&F's EBITDA margin of around 23% in 2016 was superior to its 18% hotel segment EBITDA margin and Wanda's 2016 annual report estimates an EBITDA margin below 20% for its 77 hotels. In addition, the EBITDA margin trend for Guangzhou R&F's existing and planned hotels has been falling. Acquisition Weakens Churn Rate: The acquisition, if fully funded by debt, is likely to increase Guangzhou R&F's gross debt to above CNY143 billion based on pro-forma 2016 numbers and keep its churn rate below 0.6x, even if the company exceeds its contracted sales target in 2017. Guangzhou R&F's 2016 pre-acquisition churn rate of 0.5x would have improved above 0.6x following strong contracted sales growth, which was up by 30% in 1H17 to achieve 53% of the company's CNY73 billion 2017 sales target. Higher Recurring EBITDA: Guangzhou R&F's post-acquisition hotel revenue will climb to more than CNY7.0 billion in 2017, from CNY1.4 billion in 2016. Its hotel EBITDA will reach CNY1.5 billion and, together with rental EBITDA of CNY0.7 billion, see recurring EBITDA rise to CNY2.2 billion, from around CNY1.0 billion in 2016. We expect the company's recurring EBITDA/gross interest to improve above 0.3x post acquisition, from 0.2x in 2016. An improvement in the company's post-acquisition hotel-business EBITDA margin is possible, as around 40% of the portfolio consists of new hotels with less than three years of operation. Stronger hotel performance could offset credit-metric deterioration if interest coverage can improve to above 0.5x, which would be comparable with that of higher-rated peers, such as Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable) and Shimao Property Holdings Limited (BBB-/Stable). Post-Acquisition Credit Profile: The resolution of the RWN will depend on whether the transaction is completed, and if it is, how Guangzhou R&F's business and financial profile evolves in the following year or two. Possible outcomes are discussed in rating sensitivities below. DERIVATION SUMMARY Guangzhou R&F's business profile is comparable with 'BB+' and 'BBB-' rated peers, but its financial profile is comparable with 'BB-' and 'B+' rated peers. The company's homebuilding scale, geographical diversification and project profitability is comparable with that of Shimao, but the latter had a higher churn rate of 1.0x and much lower leverage of 32% at end-2016. Shimao also had superior recurring EBITDA/interest coverage due to its lower debt levels, with both companies generating around CNY2.3 billion in rental and hotel revenue in 2016. Guangzhou R&F has a superior EBITDA margin than highly leverage peers, such as Greenland Holding Group Company Limited (BB/Negative, standalone assessment BB-/Negative), Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-/RWN) and China Evergrande Group (B+/Stable), which all have leverage of close to 60% or higher. Guangzhou R&F's leverage is also more stable and it has a stronger business profile, despite its smaller scale, which is supported by its larger landbank that can last for more than six years, against around four years for peers. The company has meaningful pre-acquisition recurring EBITDA/gross interest coverage of 0.2x against minimal peer recurring EBITDA/gross interest coverage. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contracted sales to meet management's 2017 expectation - Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 2%-3% over 2017-2018 - Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 2%-3% for 2017-2018 - EBITDA margin at 26%-27% in 2017-2018 - Slower land bank acquisition in 2017-2018, with a land premium of around CNY7 billion-10 billion a year RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - If the transaction takes place and after reviewing interim results, the ratings may be downgraded if contracted sales/total debt remain below 0.6x for a sustained period and recurring income/gross interest expenses remains below 0.5x for a sustained period - Net debt/adjusted inventory over 60% for a sustained period Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - If the transaction takes place and after reviewing interim results, the ratings may be affirmed with a Negative Outlook if contracted sales/total debt remains below 0.6x over the next 12 months but Fitch expects the ratio to be sustained above 0.6x thereafter - If the transaction takes place and after reviewing interim results, the ratings may be affirmed with a Stable Outlook if contracted sales/total debt is sustained between 0.5x and 0.6x, but Fitch expects recurring income/gross interest expenses to be sustained above 0.5x from 2018 - If transaction does not take place and interim results show contracted sales/total debt to be above 0.6x, the ratings may be affirmed with a Stable Outlook LIQUIDITY Acquisition Does Not Stretch Liquidity: Fitch expects Guangzhou R&F to be able to meet the payment for the hotel acquisition through its available cash of CNY25 billion at end-2016, which we expect to be higher by end-1H17 following strong contracted sales of CNY38.8 billion in 1H17. The payment terms for this acquisition, which stretch until January 2018, also give the company ample time to manage liquidity by balancing between contracted sales and land acquisition expenditure in 2H17. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BB' placed on RWN - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BB' placed on RWN - Senior unsecured rating of 'BB' placed on RWN Easy Tactic Limited - USD725 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 of 'BB' placed on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Capitalised interest in cost of sales adjusted for other non-operational costs - Perpetual capital securities treated as debt - Guarantees given to debts of joint ventures and associates included in net adjusted debt Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 