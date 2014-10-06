(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
ratings of
Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) and its wholly-owned subsidiary
Electronic Data
Systems LLC (EDS) on Rating Watch Negative. The placement on
Negative Watch
follows HP's announced separation into two companies, consisting
of HP
Enterprise (HPE) and HP Inc. (HPI). The tax-free spin-off to
shareholders is
expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2015
(Oct. 31).
The rating actions affect approximately $26.6 billion of total
debt, including
the company's undrawn $7.5 billion unsecured revolving credit
facilities (RCF).
The Rating Watch Negative reflects the loss of business
diversity, anticipated
greater financial performance volatility at HPE due to lower
recurring revenue,
risk of dis-synergies, particularly procurement, uncertainty
regarding the
ultimate liquidity profile and capital structure for HPI and
HPE. The Negative
Watch also reflects minimal strategic rationale for HPI to
maintain a strong
investment grade rating and greater risk of debt-financed
acquisitions at HPE
given the loss of considerable FCF generated by HPI.
In the latest 12 months (LTM) ended July 31, 2014, Fitch
estimates HPI, which
will consist of HP's Printing (consumer and commercial hardware,
supplies and
managed print services) and Personal Systems (consumer and
commercial notebooks,
desktops, workstations and tablets) segments, generated revenue
of $57.2 billion
(49% of total HP excluding eliminations), operating profit of
$5.4 billion (49%
of total HP) and an operating margin of 9.4%.
HPE will consist of HP's Enterprise Group (servers, storage,
networking and
technology services), Enterprise Services (infrastructure
technology outsourcing
and application and business services), Software, and HPFS
segments. In the LTM
ended July 31, 2014, Fitch estimates HPE, including corporate
investments,
generated revenue of $58.6 billion (51% of total HP excluding
eliminations),
operating profit of $5.8 billion (51% of total HP) and an
operating margin of
9.9%.
Fitch expects HPI will assume the vast majority of HP's existing
core debt,
which totaled $9 billion at July 31, 2014. This reflects HPI's
lower inorganic
growth opportunities and greater and more consistent FCF
generation relative to
HPE due to lower capital intensity and cash conversion cycle,
and greater
recurring revenue. At a minimum, HPE will assume all of the debt
associated with
HP Financial Services (HPFS), which totaled $10.8 billion at
July 31, 2014.
Fitch believes managing dis-synergies post separation,
particularly in
procurement, could prove difficult and may place HPI and HPE at
a competitive
disadvantage relative to larger rivals, such as Lenovo Group
(Lenovo) and Dell
Inc. (rated 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook). Lenovo became the
third largest
provider of industry standard servers after it completed the
acquisition of
IBM's x86 business for $2.1 billion on Oct. 1, 2014.
HP expects to offset procurement dis-synergies through joint
purchasing
agreements and improved nimbleness post separation. Furthermore,
HP Financial
Services will also continue to provide financing solutions to
HPI customers and
partners post separation.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
HP's ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Significant scale and broad portfolio, which provides
purchasing leverage for
shared components and strengthens the resiliency of its total
revenue;
--Solid liquidity provided by nearly $14.5 billion of cash
(primarily offshore),
$7.5 billion of undrawn committed credit facility capacity and
consistent annual
FCF (post dividends) in excess of $5 billion for the past four
fiscal years;
--Significant reduction in core debt. HP's core leverage was
0.7x as of July 31,
2014 compared with 1.1x a year ago;
--Strong worldwide market share, including leading unit market
share in servers
and printers and second largest share in PCs, IT services and
networking;
--More than 30% of HP's total revenue is recurring, primarily
via printer
supplies, outsourcing and technology services, and software
maintenance;
--Geographically diversified revenue base with majority of
revenue derived from
outside the U.S.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Sustainability of PC demand as commercial migrations
attributable to
Microsoft's end of support for Windows XP subsides;
--Aggressive industry pricing pressure in PCs and servers that
has pressured
profitability, mitigated by HP's realization of cost savings
from restructuring
actions;
--Long-term hardware revenue and profitability pressures if
commercial customers
aggressively adopt cloud computing in lieu of on-premise and the
market for
cloud services remains highly concentrated;
--Event risk in terms of a major acquisition following recent
media reports that
HP considered merging with EMC in a purportedly all stock
transaction valued at
$60 billion;
--Continued profitability pressures in Enterprise Group (EG),
which represented
approximately 36% of HP's operating income in the latest 12
months (LTM) ended
July 31, 2014, down from 40% the prior year. EG operating income
has decreased
8.5% in the LTM compared to the prior year.
The lower margin reflects a higher mix of lower margin industry
standard servers
(ISS), a competitive pricing environment, and continued secular
decline in high
margin business critical systems (BCS) revenue, which declined
18% in the LTM
ended July 31, 2014. HP's technology services revenue and
operating margin are
also adversely affected as customers gradually migrate to UNIX
servers offered
by competitors (IBM and Oracle) or x86 servers that have lower
attach rates and
less profitable support contracts.
In addition to its solid cash position and consistent FCF, HP's
liquidity is
further supported by two undrawn revolving credit facilities,
which had
aggregate capacity of $7.5 billion as of July 31, 2014, and
multiple revolving
trade receivables facilities with $986 million of available
capacity as of July
31, 2014. HP's revolving credit facilities consist of a $4.5
billion credit
facility expiring in April 2019 and a $3 billion facility
expiring in March
2017. Minimum interest coverage of 3x is the sole financial
covenant.
Total debt was $19.8 billion as of July 31, 2014, consisting of
short-term debt
of $2.7 billion, primarily current portion of long-term debt,
and long-term debt
of $17.1 billion. Fitch estimates approximately $10.8 billion,
or 55% of total
debt, is attributable to HP's customer-financing business.
Fitch has placed the following on Rating Watch Negative:
Hewlett-Packard Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior credit facilities 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'.
Hewlett-Packard International Bank PLC
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Electronic Data Systems LLC
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Robert Hornick
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0523
Senior Director
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
