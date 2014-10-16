(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
International Finance
Facility for Immunisation's (IFFIm) 'AA+' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). IFFIm's senior unsecured bonds,
currently rated
'AA+', have also been placed on RWN. At the same time, the
Short-term IDR of
'F1+' has been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows Fitch's decision to place France's
'AA+' IDR on RWN on
14 October 2014. The placement on RWN of IFFIm's ratings
reflects the alignment
of its ratings with the lower rating of the UK (AA+/Stable) and
France, the two
largest contributors with respectively 48.5% and 28.6% of total
pledged grants
at end-2013.
Fitch will seek to resolve the RWN on France at its next
scheduled review on 12
December 2014 and will therefore resolve IFFIm's RWN at the same
time. Fitch
expects that any downgrade of France's IDR would be limited to
one notch, which
would result in a downgrade of the same magnitude of IFFIm's
ratings.
IFFIm's ratings rely primarily on support from sovereign donors,
which have
committed to disburse grants over a period of up to 20 years to
enable IFFIm to
finance immunisation programmes in a number of developing
countries. To a lesser
extent the ratings are also supported by IFFIm's adherence to
its gearing ratio
limit, which is the ratio of net debt (outstanding bonds minus
funds placed in
trust) to net present value of pledged grants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN reflects the risk of France's IDR being downgraded to
'AA' from 'AA+',
which would result in a one notch downgrade of IFFIm's Long-term
IDR.
Additionally, the following risk factors may, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings:
-A downgrade of the UK's sovereign IDR
-Material delays in grant disbursements by donor countries
-A breach by IFFIm of its gearing ratio limit, due to rising
debt or recipient
countries' rising credit risk
Conversely, IFFIm's IDR would be affirmed if France's IDR is
affirmed at 'AA+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
In particular, Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also
assumes the gradual
progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the
eurozone level
will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency
union will be
slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal
policy over the
medium term.
