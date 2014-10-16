(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the International Finance Facility for Immunisation's (IFFIm) 'AA+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). IFFIm's senior unsecured bonds, currently rated 'AA+', have also been placed on RWN. At the same time, the Short-term IDR of 'F1+' has been affirmed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's decision to place France's 'AA+' IDR on RWN on 14 October 2014. The placement on RWN of IFFIm's ratings reflects the alignment of its ratings with the lower rating of the UK (AA+/Stable) and France, the two largest contributors with respectively 48.5% and 28.6% of total pledged grants at end-2013. Fitch will seek to resolve the RWN on France at its next scheduled review on 12 December 2014 and will therefore resolve IFFIm's RWN at the same time. Fitch expects that any downgrade of France's IDR would be limited to one notch, which would result in a downgrade of the same magnitude of IFFIm's ratings. IFFIm's ratings rely primarily on support from sovereign donors, which have committed to disburse grants over a period of up to 20 years to enable IFFIm to finance immunisation programmes in a number of developing countries. To a lesser extent the ratings are also supported by IFFIm's adherence to its gearing ratio limit, which is the ratio of net debt (outstanding bonds minus funds placed in trust) to net present value of pledged grants. RATING SENSITIVITIES The RWN reflects the risk of France's IDR being downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+', which would result in a one notch downgrade of IFFIm's Long-term IDR. Additionally, the following risk factors may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings: -A downgrade of the UK's sovereign IDR -Material delays in grant disbursements by donor countries -A breach by IFFIm of its gearing ratio limit, due to rising debt or recipient countries' rising credit risk Conversely, IFFIm's IDR would be affirmed if France's IDR is affirmed at 'AA+'. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions. In particular, Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 144 299 133 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks', dated 22 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Multilateral Development Banks here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.