(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Jupiter Japan Select SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating 'Under Review'. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has placed the fund 'Under Review' while it determines the fund's capacity to adapt to changing market conditions. The Japanese market has experienced strong returns, and volatility, since the advent of "Abenomics" following the election of Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister in December 2012. "Abenomics" consists of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms to enhance private investment. In this new environment, the fund underperformed its peers and the index to end-August 2013 by 5.41 percentage points and 3.00 percentage points, respectively. The underperformance was driven by stock selection and sector weighting. Fitch will use the 'Under Review' period (which it expects to last for six months) to assess if the investment process continues to be appropriate for current market conditions or if changes to market conditions are so substantial that more material changes are needed to the investment process. FUND PROFILE Jupiter Japan Select SICAV is a long-only equities fund investing primarily in Japan and in selected opportunities in Asia. The fund is domiciled in Luxemburg with USD153m of assets as of end-July 2013. INVESTMENT PROCESS The fund has an active, long-term capital growth approach with a mid-cap bias, based on a bottom-up selection of around 40-60 stocks, without regard to index weighting. The proprietary fundamental equity research focuses on quality companies, management, franchise, and cash flow generation. RESOURCES The fund is managed by Simon Somerville (21 years' Far East equity investment experience; eight years' tenure) supported by one other portfolio manager with 10 years' experience and 5 years' tenure. In line with Jupiter's investment culture, the portfolio managers are both highly accountable and benefit from significant leeway in portfolio construction. Independent functions and committees provide risk and performance oversight. TRACK RECORD Launched in July 2009, Jupiter Japan Select SICAV has underperformed the Lipper category "Equity Japan" and the index, TOPIX, over three years by 8.87 percentage points and 5.30 percentage points respectively. The fund has also underperformed the category year to end-August 2013, and its three-year Lipper leader score for consistent return was three (Luxembourg) as of August 2013. The UK domiciled GBP631m Japan Income fund is also managed by Mr. Somerville with the same investment process as Japan Select and as such provides a useful benchmark for longer term performance. The Japan Income fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Japan" and the index over five years by 3.42 percentage points and 4.93 percentage points respectively, but over three years has underperformed both by 7.73 percentage points and 4.18 percentage points respectively. FUND MANAGER Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing GBP29.0bn at June 2013 (GBP22.8bn billion (over 75%) was in 58 mutual funds) and employing 453 people. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will seek to resolve the rating's 'Under Review' status in six months' time. Should the fund continue to underperform during this period then Fitch will likely downgrade the fund's rating to 'Satisfactory'. On the other hand, should the fund return to its longer-term trend performance the agency will likely affirm the rating and remove it from 'Under Review'. The agency will factor its sovereign rating analysis of Japan, economic and market developments into its assessment of the characteristics of the market in which the fund now operates. Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a lower rating. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. 