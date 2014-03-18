(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Kabel
Deutschland
Vertrieb and Service GmbH's (KDG) 'BBB+' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), in line with the rating action
on its parent,
Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone; A-/RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this comment.
KDG is an established cable provider in Germany with growing
broadband,
telephony and premium/pay-TV franchise. Vodafone acquired a
majority 76.6% stake
in the company in October 2013, and is planning to use it as its
core
operational platform for wireline development in Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Shareholder Support
Following its acquisition by Vodafone, Fitch rates KDG using a
top-down
approach, at a notch lower than the parent's rating. Operating
and strategic
ties between the two companies are strong. KDG gives Vodafone an
opportunity to
provide facilities-based wireline services in Germany, which
complements its
existing alternative fixed-line franchise and strong mobile
positions in the
country. Following the acquisition, Vodafone issued a EUR2.15bn
intercompany
loan to KDG, in what Fitch views as evidence of tangible
shareholder support.
Weak Legal Ties
Legal ties between KDG and Vodafone are weak. There are no
cross-default
provisions in Vodafone's documentation referencing KDG. The
parent does not
guarantee any of KDG's debt. KDG has not ruled out the option of
continuing to
source funding from the capital market. Fitch does not view a
domination and
profit and loss pooling agreement between the two companies as
strengthening
legal ties as it does not provide protection for KDG creditors.
Mid 'BB' Standalone Credit Profile
Although the company's standalone operating profile is
potentially consistent
with a low investment grade rating, this is offset by high
leverage, leaving KDG
with a standalone credit profile at the mid 'BB' level. The
company recently
reiterated its leverage target range of between 3.0x and 3.5x
net debt/adjusted
EBITDA (as per the company's definition).
Stable TV Business
KDG benefits from a stable basic TV subscriber base that
generates almost
utility-type revenue. This is enhanced by the company's
expansion into the
premium/pay-TV segment with a positive impact on average revenue
per user. The
cable industry's share in TV distribution in Germany has been
fairly stable for
many years at around 50% and is unlikely to come under
significant pressure.
Strong Broadband Growth
KDG has experienced strong broadband growth in a mature market.
The cable
industry has accounted for a dominant share in new subscriber
additions in
Germany since end-2009. A combination of super-fast broadband
speeds, not
achievable by digital subscriber line peers, and moderate
pricing provides a
window of opportunity to make inroads into competitors' market
shares.
Solid Network Infrastructure
Where upgraded to the Docsis 3.0 standard on 95% of the network,
KDG is
currently capable of delivering super-fast commercial speed of
100 megabits per
second, turning the company into a strong facilities-based
internet broadband
provider, ahead of telecoms incumbent in many areas. However,
Docsis3.0 upgrades
are taking longer than initially projected. The continuing
EUR300m accelerated
capex programme suggests that certain other infrastructure
upgrades are
necessary including node splits and 862 MHz technology
upgrades.
Strong Margins and FCF
KDG's EBITDA margin was strong at 47.7% in the 12 months to
December 2013 and
has been improving, due to its enlarged scale. A planned EUR300m
of accelerated
capex in 2013-2014 would temporarily put pressure on cash flows,
but Fitch
estimates that pre-dividend FCF generation should remain
positive.
Instrument Ratings
Fitch rates KDG's secured debt at the same level at its IDR, as
we typically do
not notch up ratings for security for investment-grade rated
issuers. Unsecured
creditors at the level of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, an
immediate holding
company above KDG, are structurally subordinated to unsecured
creditors to KDG
and are therefore notched down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN on KDG's ratings is likely to be resolved once the RWN
on its parent
Vodafone is resolved.
Stronger legal ties with Vodafone, such as the parent
guaranteeing KDG's debt,
could lead to an upgrade of KDG's IDR and selected instrument
ratings.
Weaker operating and strategic ties with Vodafone could put
pressure on the
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB+' placed on RWN
Senior secured notes due 2018 issued by KDG: 'BBB+' placed on
RWN
Senior notes due 2017 issued by KDH: 'BBB' placed RWN
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 05
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
