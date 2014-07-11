(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (Kiwibank) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectively. The Outlooks have been revised to Positive. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. Today's rating action has no impact on the ratings of Kiwibank's covered bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The revision of the Outlooks on Kiwibank's Long-term IDRs to Positive from Stable reflects the Outlook change of New Zealand to Positive from Stable (see separate Rating Action Commentary published on 8 July 2014). Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's view that it is a core subsidiary of New Zealand Post (NZ Post), which, in turn, is a wholly-owned state enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (rated AA/Outlook Positive). The agency believes support would likely flow from the sovereign through NZ Post to Kiwibank, should NZ Post find it difficult to provide support itself. In addition, NZ Post provides an explicit, unlimited guarantee for the bank's unsecured debt (including customer deposits), except where a payment obligation is expressly excluded from the guarantee; i.e. subordinated debt. Kiwibank's debt accounts for almost all NZ Post's debt, with most of this debt representing retail deposits. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating (VR) Kiwibank's VR reflects the bank's improved and more conservative risk appetite, as well as its sound asset quality which compares favourably with domestic peers. The VR also considers the bank's more sustainable operating profitability, improving retail franchise, and its good funding position. Nevertheless, capitalisation has remained more moderate relative to peers, despite the continuing improvements. For more details, please see separate Rating Action Commentary dated 6 May 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR An increase in the bank's risk appetite, significant weakening in asset quality, and/or a deterioration in capitalisation may place downward pressure on Kiwibank's VR. Further positive VR momentum appears unlikely in the short-to medium-term. The rating actions are as follows: Kiwibank Limited Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; revised Outlook to Positive from Stable Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; revised Outlook to Positive from Stable Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA' Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+' Commercial paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+' 