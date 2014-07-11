(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (Kiwibank)
Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' and
'AA+' respectively. The Outlooks have been revised to Positive.
A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
Today's rating action
has no impact on the ratings of Kiwibank's covered bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The revision of the Outlooks on Kiwibank's Long-term IDRs to
Positive from
Stable reflects the Outlook change of New Zealand to Positive
from Stable (see
separate Rating Action Commentary published on 8 July 2014).
Kiwibank's IDRs,
senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's view that it is
a core
subsidiary of New Zealand Post (NZ Post), which, in turn, is a
wholly-owned
state enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (rated AA/Outlook
Positive).
The agency believes support would likely flow from the sovereign
through NZ Post
to Kiwibank, should NZ Post find it difficult to provide support
itself. In
addition, NZ Post provides an explicit, unlimited guarantee for
the bank's
unsecured debt (including customer deposits), except where a
payment obligation
is expressly excluded from the guarantee; i.e. subordinated
debt. Kiwibank's
debt accounts for almost all NZ Post's debt, with most of this
debt representing
retail deposits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating (VR)
Kiwibank's VR reflects the bank's improved and more conservative
risk appetite,
as well as its sound asset quality which compares favourably
with domestic
peers. The VR also considers the bank's more sustainable
operating
profitability, improving retail franchise, and its good funding
position.
Nevertheless, capitalisation has remained more moderate relative
to peers,
despite the continuing improvements. For more details, please
see separate
Rating Action Commentary dated 6 May 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An increase in the bank's risk appetite, significant weakening
in asset quality,
and/or a deterioration in capitalisation may place downward
pressure on
Kiwibank's VR. Further positive VR momentum appears unlikely in
the short-to
medium-term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kiwibank Limited
Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; revised Outlook
to Positive
from Stable
Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; revised Outlook
to Positive from
Stable
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA'
Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'
Commercial paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.,
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, Rating FI Subsidiary and Holding Companies dated
10 August 2012,
and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
