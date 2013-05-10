(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Korea-based KT Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local- Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Key Rating Drivers Not enough deleveraging: The RWN reflects KT's weak financial metrics and on-going margin erosion due to intense competition. The company's financial leverage, measured as net debt/operating EBITDAR on a core telecom basis, improved only marginally to 1.7x at end-2012 (end-2011: 1.8x), despite its net debt having been reduced by KRW1.4trn in 2012, as operating EBITDAR continued to weaken. Fitch does not foresee any significant improvement in leverage over the medium- to long-term. Competition to remain strong: Fierce competition is likely to continue despite price competition having stabilised since March 2013 following regulatory curb. This is because a handset subsidy remains the most effective way to acquire subscribers, especially for smaller operators. The regulatory body aims to legislate against excessive handset subsidies; however, should this fail to proceed as planned, or be ineffective in changing marketing practice, it is likely that competition will remain heated leading to margin erosion for all operators. Further, margins and free cash generation remain weak and there is a risk that even if handset subsidies decline, other marketing costs may increase or tariffs may reduce as operators strive for market share. Rising ARPU; revenue growth: Fitch forecasts that KT's average revenue per user (ARPU) will keep rising over the medium term as it increases its long-term evolution (LTE) subscriber base; ARPU improved to KRW31,000/month at end-Q113 (KRW 28,722 at end-Q112). LTE subscribers represented 30.8% of the company's mobile customers at end-Q113 and Fitch forecasts this proportion to increase to 50% by end-2013. (end-Q112: 2.1%). This will mitigate revenue declines in KT's fixed-line operation and ensure revenue grows by low-single digits in 2013. Disposal of non-core assets: The company's plan to continue to sell its surplus real estate properties and copper from its legacy cable network that is being replaced by fibre will, to a certain extent, help mitigate its weak free cash flow generation. Fitch forecasts that this will consistently generate at least KRW200bn each year over the long-term. (2012: KRW430bn) Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - further deterioration in the operating environment causing core telecom service margins or EBITDA to decline further - core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR remaining above 1.5x - negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis Fitch aims to resolve the Rating Watch within the next three to six months, depending on further legislative developments and on the industry's, including KT's, marketing response. Positive: Given the company's difficult regulatory and market environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +82 2 3278 8371 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Rating telecom companies - Sector credit factors (August 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Telecom Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.