(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed La
Banque Postale's
(LBP) Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). As a
consequence, LBP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'
and its
Short-term IDR of 'F1+' have been placed on RWN. Its Support
Rating (SR) has
been affirmed at '1'.
At the same time, the SRFs of 'A' and the SRs of '1' assigned to
France's BNP
Paribas (BNPP), CM11-CIC (as well as Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel - BFCM,
the group's main issuing vehicle), Credit Agricole (CA, as well
as Credit
Agricole S.A. - CA SA, the group's central body), Credit
Immobilier de France
Developpement (CIFD - as well as Caisse Centrale du Credit
Immobilier de France
(3CIF), the group's central financing arm), Dexia Credit Local
(DCL), Groupe
BPCE (GBPCE, as well as BPCE S.A., the group's central body) and
Societe
Generale (SG) as well as Belgium's Dexia have been affirmed.
SG's, CIFD's,
3CIF's and related entities, Dexia's and DCL's IDRs are driven
by their SRF and
have been affirmed. Their Outlooks are unchanged.
The rating actions follow Fitch placing France's 'AA+' IDR on
RWN on 14 October
2014 (see 'Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch
Negative' at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch indicated that it would seek to
resolve the RWN at
its next scheduled rating review of France, with the outcome to
be published on
12 December 2014, and that any downgrade would likely be limited
to one notch.
France's financial flexibility and track record of financial
sector support have
a high influence on our assessment of support for the banks
listed in this
rating action commentary. Nonetheless, were the French state to
be downgraded to
'AA', Fitch would consider its ability to support has decreased
slightly and,
while still compatible with an 'A' SRF, would no longer be
compatible with an
'A+' SRF in France. Hence, the agency would revise downwards the
'A+' SRF
assigned to LBP. As LBP's IDRs and senior debt ratings are
driven by its SRF,
these have been placed on RWN accordingly.
3CIF has debt guaranteed by the French State and Natixis, a
subsidiary of Groupe
BPCE, has debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations,
whose Long-term
IDR was also placed on RWN on 16 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Puts
16 French
Credit-Linked PSEs, 2 Bond Issues & 4 LRGs on Rating Watch
Negative' at
www.fitchratings.com). These institutions' guaranteed long-term
debt has been
placed on RWN. Dexia Credit Local's 'AA'/'F1+' rated debt
guaranteed by France,
Belgium and Luxembourg has been affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LBP (SR, SRF, IDRs and
senior debt)
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt rating), SR and SRF reflect Fitch's
view that there
is an extremely high probability that the French state would
provide support to
LBP in case of need. The French state is the bank's 100%
indirect shareholder
through La Poste (LP), France's state-owned post office.
Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely
high given LBP's
systemic importance, key importance to and integration with LP,
full ownership
by LP and LP's full ownership by the French state. LBP operates
through LP's
postal agencies network and uses LP's sales employees. As the
major contributor
to LP's operating profit, any large losses at LBP would severely
impact LP. In
addition, we understand that LP is legally required to retain a
majority stake
in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by
the French
state, possibly through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential
support from the
French state.
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and SRF would be revised downwards
by one notch if
the French state's Long-term IDR was downgraded by one notch or
if state control
of LBP diminished, which Fitch does not expect, and the RWN on
LBP's Long-term
IDR and SRF mirrors that on France.
In addition, LBP's SRF, and hence its IDRs and senior debt
ratings, are also
sensitive to any weakening of the ability or propensity of the
French state to
inject capital into LBP as a result of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). In
this regard Fitch
believes the French state could ultimately face potential
obstacles in providing
capital support to LBP in the scenario of an extraordinary
sudden and major
problem requiring an immediate injection of funds. Nevertheless,
given its
ownership structure and the important role the French state
considers LBP plays
in France as part of LP, it is likely LBP's SRF will not fall
below 'A-' after
BRRD and the SRM are in place as long as the French state is
rated at least
'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CIFD (IDRs, SRF, SR and
debt ratings)
CIFD's IDRS, SRF, SR and unguaranteed debt ratings reflect the
agency's opinion
that it is extremely likely that the bank will continue to be
supported by the
French authorities in order to preserve financial system
stability as the bank
is wound down. Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France's
(3CIF) IDRs, SR,
SRF and unguaranteed debt rating reflect its integral role
within the CIFD group
and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group
would flow through
3CIF.
On 27 November 2013, the European Commission (EC) signed off the
CIFD group's
orderly resolution plan, officially authorising CIFD to receive
a global EUR28bn
funding guarantee from the French state (of which EUR16bn are in
respect of
external liabilities). In Fitch's opinion, the state guarantees
were extended to
allow an orderly resolution of CIFD and therefore preserve the
French financial
system's stability. The guarantees' existence is positive for
Fitch's assessment
of continued support for the bank. CIFD did not require a
capital injection.
This differentiates CIFD from many other banks that received
state aid during
the crisis. Fitch believes it also influenced the overall
construct of CIFD's
extensive and flexible orderly resolution plan.
Fitch expects CIFD to remain solvent until the end of its
orderly resolution
plan, and to maintain sound capital ratios, therefore limiting
the potential
need for a state capital injection (which the bank has not
needed so far). This
expectation is based on the predictability of its cash flows
arising from its
assets, essentially in the form of sound housing loans in
run-off, and
cost-effective interest expenses under the state-guaranteed debt
programmes.
In addition, CIFD benefits from significant protection in its
orderly resolution
process, since the additional fee it has to pay to the state for
the funding
guarantee is not paid if its Tier 1 capital ratio falls below
12% after such
payment. This brings additional flexibility for the bank and
highlights the
French state's willingness to allow CIFD to be wound down in an
orderly way.
The IDRs, SRF, SR and senior unguaranteed debt ratings could be
downgraded if
Fitch assesses there to be a reduction in the likelihood of
effective support
continuing to be available to the bank. This could arise, for
example, in the
event of a material reduction in France's creditworthiness (for
example a
sovereign rating downgrade of more than one notch), which would
also be relevant
for CIFD group funding costs because of its need to rely on
state guaranteed
debt issuance. A change in Fitch's assumptions around the
ability or propensity
of France to continue to provide support to the bank could also
put the bank's
SRF and SR under pressure should, for example, Fitch have
concerns around the
bank's orderly wind down deviating materially from plan.
CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs apply to the following entities
that are part
of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place
between all group
entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes
financieres
regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France
(3CIF; the group's
central financing arm), and Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier.
These are listed in
full at the end of this rating action commentary.
The ratings assigned to the securities issued under the
state-guaranteed
programmes are aligned with France's IDRs and the Long-term
ratings have
consequently been placed on RWN. The Long- and Short-term
guaranteed debt
ratings are both sensitive to any equivalent rating action on
the French
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA AND DCL (IDRs, SRF,
SR and senior
debt)
Dexia's and French-based DCL's IDRs, SRFs, SR and senior debt
ratings reflect
Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that
the states of
France (AA+/RWN) and Belgium (AA/Stable), would provide
additional support to
them, if required, in order to accompany the orderly resolution
of the group.
In December 2012, the European Commission (EC) approved Dexia's
orderly
resolution plan which aims at winding down the group in an
orderly manner,
without threatening financial market stability and causing
considerable value
destruction for various stakeholders. The resolution plan
includes a EUR5.5bn
capital injection realised in December 2012 from France and
Belgium which has
resulted in the states now owning 44% and 50% of the group's
capital,
respectively; it also contains a several but not joint funding
guarantee from
the states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg (AAA/Stable),
capped at EUR85bn.
The group is being wound down and is not active commercially
anymore.
As Dexia is being wound down, it is no longer systemically
important when
considering the group's share of retail deposits, payment
processing or
financing domestic economies. However, Dexia will remain very
large for a
substantial period of time (e.g., the resolution plan forecasts
a balance sheet
of EUR140bn still in 2020). France's and Belgium's substantial
investment in,
and exposure to, Dexia (owning 94% of the group's capital and
guaranteeing
around EUR75bn of its liabilities) currently represent a very
strong incentive
for the authorities to provide additional support, if required,
in the interests
of financial stability.
The IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings of Dexia and DCL are
sensitive to a
downgrade of France's sovereign rating by more than one notch,
but this is not
Fitch's base case (see above). However, Dexia's and DCL's SRFs
and SRs are
likely to be revised downwards within the next year because
Fitch believes the
implementation of BRRD and the SRM represents a moderate
incremental risk to the
availability of support in light of the execution risks in
Dexia's wind-down
plan. As a result, their Long-term IDRs are on Negative Outlook.
At a French
sovereign rating of 'AA+' or 'AA', the likely impact would be a
downgrade/downward revision of the IDRs, SRF and SR to 'BBB+'
and '2'
respectively.
The states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg provided Dexia with
a several but
not joint guarantee in 2008 (zero of guaranteed debt outstanding
as of 15
October 2014, no new issue under this guarantee) and a new
similar one in 2011,
approved in its final form in 2013 (EUR77bn outstanding as of 15
October 2014).
The 2011/13 guarantee has a ceiling of EUR85bn.
The ratings on the securities issued under the states' guarantee
are aligned
with the rating of Belgium given it is the lowest-rated
guarantee provider, the
guarantee is several but not joint and Fitch rates on a
'first-dollar loss'
basis. Each state is responsible for a share of the overall
guarantee.
The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the
guarantees are
sensitive to any rating action on the lowest rated guarantor
(currently AA-rated
Belgium). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities issued
under the
guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the short-term IDR of
any guarantor
were downgraded to 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BNPP, CM11-CIC, BFCM, CA,
CA SA, GBPCE
and BPCE S.A (SRF, SR)
The 'A' SRF and '1' SR assigned to these banks reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability that the French
state would support
them, if required. This opinion derives from their systemic
importance in
France.
France's financial flexibility and track record of bank support
means the SRFs
of these systemically important banks are sensitive to a
downgrade of France's
sovereign rating only of more than one notch, which is not
Fitch's base case
(see above). The SRFs and SRs are primarily sensitive to
progress made in
implementing the BRRD and the SRM and Fitch expects to revise
them to 'No Floor'
and '5', respectively by the end of 1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SG (IDRs, SRF, SR and
senior debt)
SG's IDRs, SRF, SR and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability that the French
state would support
it, if required. This opinion derives from its systemic
importance in France.
France's financial flexibility and track record of bank support
means the IDRs
and SRF of SG are sensitive to a downgrade of France's sovereign
rating only of
more than one notch, which is not Fitch's base case (see above).
The IDRs, SRF
and SR are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing
the BRRD and the
SRM and Fitch expects to revise the IDR to the level of the VR
(which as it
currently stands would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A-'), the
SRF to 'No
Floor' and the SR to '5', respectively by the end of 1H15.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of
the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to
reflect SG's
improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term
central bank
funding if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIXIS DEBT GUARANTEED
BY CAISSE DES
DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS:
The Long- and Short-term ratings of the debt issued by Natixis
and guaranteed by
Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) are aligned with the
relevant IDRs of
CDC and sensitive to any change in those ratings. The Long-term
debt rated 'AA+'
is therefore on RWN, mirroring the RWN on CDC's Long-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
La Banque Postale (LBP)
Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1+'; Placed on RWN
VR: 'bbb+'; Unaffected
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A+'; Placed on RWN
Short-term debt: 'F1+'; Placed on RWN
Senior unsecured long-term debt: 'A+'; Placed on RWN
Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD)
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1';
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF)
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: Affirmed at 'A'
BMTN Programme: Affirmed at 'A'
EMTN Programme: Affirmed at Long-term at 'A' and Short-term 'F1'
Commercial paper programme: Affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit programme: Affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed BMTN programme: 'AA+' ; Placed on RWN
Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term 'AA+' Placed on RWN,
Short-term affirmed at
'F1+'
Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed notes: 'AA+'; Placed on RWN
Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD)
Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group)
Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group)
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'
Dexia:
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Dexia Credit Local (DCL):
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt: Affirmed at 'A'
Market linked notes: Affirmed at 'Aemr'
Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
State guaranteed debt: Affirmed at 'AA/F1+'
BNP Paribas (BNPP)
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Societe Generale (SG)
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'a-'; Unaffected
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: Affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: Affirmed at 'F1'
Market linked securities: Affirmed at 'Aemr'
CM11-CIC
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Credit Agricole (CA)
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Credit Agricole S.A. (CA SA)
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Groupe BPCE (GBPCE)
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
BPCE S.A.
Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A'
Natixis
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
Long-term 'AA+' Placed on RWN, Short-term Affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
'AA+' ; Placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Dupont (BPCE S.A., Groupe BPCE, Natixis, Credit Agricole
S.A., Credit
Agricole, CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen (Credit Immobilier de France Developpement,
Caisse Centrale du
Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF)
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (La Banque Postale)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local)
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Goupe BPCE,
BPCE S.A.,
Natixis, Credit Immobilier de France Developpement, Caisse
Centrale du Credit
Immobilier de France (3CIF))
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Secondary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local)
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Secondary Analyst (CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel,
La Banque
Postale, Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A.)
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.