PARIS/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed LO
Funds - All Roads'
'Strong' Fund Quality Rating "Under Review". The fund is managed
by Lombard
Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the departure of two portfolio
managers - G.Savry and
O.Blin - of the fund in August, after the departure of
J.Teiletche, who was
responsible for systematic investment solutions, including
risk-based
strategies, earlier in March.
Given the fund's investment process is largely model-driven, as
highlighted in
the fund's report, Fitch perceives limited staff dependency.
However, following
the current staff turnover, the fund faces a reduction in
resources dedicated to
the day-to-day management as well as to model research and
development.
Fitch expects to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund
after six months.
The agency will closely monitor the fund during this period to
assess if staff
departure has affected the capacity of the fund to achieve its
objectives and
outperform peers. The investment process of the fund remains
unchanged.
Fitch will monitor the fund across three key areas: firstly, the
strengthening
of the team that supports risk parity strategies; secondly, the
stability of the
fund in terms of adherence to its investment and research
process and thirdly,
its ability to maintain its performance track record within its
peer group.
Sufficient demonstration of the above would likely lead to an
affirmation of the
"Strong" rating.
Conversely, an inability to demonstrate the above could lead
Fitch to consider
downgrading the fund.
The daily management of the fund has been taken over by
A.Storno, who is head of
the 2-strong asset allocation team. Mr Storno has been involved
in LOIM's asset
allocation strategies since the launch of the risk parity
strategies but was not
involved in the day to day management of LO Funds - All Roads.
LOIM is looking
to add up to two members to the team over the coming weeks.
LO Funds - All Roads is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's
Luxembourg
SICAV, which is UCITS IV-compliant. Launched in January 2012,
All Roads is a
diversified fund with EUR130m of assets as of end-July 2014. The
fund uses a
risk parity approach, first developed in 2008.
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). The company managed USD48bn as at December
2013, including
USD5.4bn across multi-asset portfolios, of which USD2.9bn are
managed on a
risk-based approach.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
LOIM.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
