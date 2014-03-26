(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has placed MCSL Financial Services Limited's (MFSL) 'BBB(lka)' National
Long-Term Rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) following the announcement of a proposed merger
with other subsidiaries of Bank of Ceylon ('AA+(lka)/Stable).
The merger announcement was made by Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka (MBSL) on 3 March
2014 to Colombo Stock Exchange.
The proposed subordinated redeemable debentures of up to LKR500m have been
assigned a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB-(lka)'. The issue is expected
to have a tenor of five years, with fixed-rate coupon payments. The debentures
are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The debentures are to be
included as regulatory Tier 2 capital. As the debentures do not contain any
deferral clauses, Fitch has not assigned any equity credit to this issue. The
assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents, which
conform to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the
expected rating assigned on 28 November 2013.
Key Rating Drivers: National Long-Term Rating
The RWP reflects Fitch's expectation of greater importance of the merged entity
to the group, the likelihood of BOC being the dominant shareholder and the
expectation of continued support to the merged entity by BOC. Fitch is of the
view that the differential between the rating of the merged entity and BOC would
narrow, but that it would remain a subsidiary of limited importance to BOC
according to its criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' due to
a lack of strategic rationale to the group, negligible profit and asset
contribution, and the absence of significant operational integration.
MFSL's National Long-Term Rating is based on expectation of support from BOC in
case of need. BOC currently holds 80% of MFSL-with a direct holding of 51.11%
and the balance through MBSL. BOC has board representation and has also extended
a credit line to MFSL.
Rating Sensitivities: National Long-Term Rating
MFSL's National Long-Term rating could be revised in the event of a change in
the willingness and/or ability of BOC to support the company. This would include
a change in BOC's effective shareholding and board control.
The Rating Watch will be resolved on the completion of the merger and on the
receipt of final details of BOC's shareholding in the merged entity alongside an
assessment of the importance of the merged entity to BOC and continued support
to the merged entity by BOC. Fitch believes that BOC's commitment to the merger
of its financial services subsidiaries engaged in lending is high in light of
the broader move towards consolidation within Sri Lanka financial sector put
forward by the regulator.
Key Rating Drivers: Proposed subordinated redeemable debentures of up to LKR500m
MSFL's proposed subordinated redeemable debentures are rated one notch below
MFSL's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption
quality in the event of a liquidation.
Rating Sensitivities: Proposed subordinated redeemable debentures of up to
LKR500m
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with MFSL's National Long-Term
Rating.