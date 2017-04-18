(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Moscow/Milan/Frankfurt-18
April 2017:
Fitch Ratings has placed MHP S.A.'s 'B-' Long-Term
Local-Currency (LC) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and affirmed
the
Foreign-Currency (FC) IDR at 'B-'. The Outlook on FC IDR was
revised to Stable
from Negative. The agency has also assigned MHP's planned
unsecured Eurobond an
expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The final ratings of the bonds are
contingent upon
receipt of final documents conforming to the information already
received by
Fitch. A full list of rating actions is detailed below.
Fitch has reassessed MHP's performance and business plan in the
context of an
improving macroeconomic environment in Ukraine, as well as the
liquidity
position that will result from the company's planned
refinancing. The change of
Outlook to Stable reflects the agency's expectation of MHP's
stronger cash
generation over 2017-2020, due to better price mix and growing
exports. The
Rating Watch Positive on the LC IDR reflects scope for an
upgrade in connection
to the planned refinancing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Financial Flexibility After Eurobond Placement: We
expect an
improvement in MHP's liquidity and a reduction of refinancing
risks after the
new Eurobond placement. USD150 million of proceeds will be
applied towards
short-term debt, reducing it to a level sufficiently covered by
internal
liquidity sources. The remaining Eurobond proceeds will be used
to refinance a
portion of the existing USD750 million Eurobond, due April 2020.
As a result,
MHP's financial flexibility will be strengthened due to a lower
concentration of
debt maturities and the extension of the debt maturity profile
beyond 2023.
Potential LC IDR Upgrade: MHP's LC IDR is currently in line with
Ukraine's LC
IDR of 'B-', reflecting the company's dependence on the local
economy and weak
liquidity ratio, due to high short-term debt. If the refinancing
completes
successfully, we expect a substantial improvement in MHP's
liquidity position,
with the liquidity ratio increasing well above 1x. This should
lead to a
one-notch upgrade of MHP's LC IDR to 'B'. Further notching is
constrained by
MHP's reliance on the domestic market as an important portion of
its sales takes
place in Ukraine (2016: 44%).
Country Ceiling Constraint: MHP's FC IDR remains constrained by
Ukraine's
Country Ceiling of 'B-', as the company's hard currency debt
service ratio is
not sufficient to justify a higher rating. We expect an
improvement in the ratio
after the placement of the Eurobond and the extension of the PXF
facility to
three years. However, the ratio would be just slightly above the
minimum
threshold of 1x, which suggests that there is not enough support
for the ratings
to be above the Country Ceiling. Our assessment also takes into
account
potential volatility of the ratio within the year, due to
working capital
swings.
Higher Average Poultry Prices: We expect MHP's average poultry
prices to
increase both in domestic and export markets and contribute to
growth in the
company's EBITDA in 2017. MHP has already introduced price
increases in Ukraine
at the end of 2016 and this should have a favourable impact on
average domestic
prices in 2017. We estimate that domestic selling prices will
grow in US dollar
terms for the first time since 2013, but remain well below
export prices due to
weak consumer sentiment in the country.
We believe that the company can achieve a slight recovery in
export prices in
2017, as it plans to reshuffle its export destinations in favour
of more
profitable markets and adjust the product mix in accordance with
the
requirements of each market.
Subsidies Only in 2017: Our revised EBITDA forecast for 2017 is
above our
previous expectations, as it now incorporates the newly
introduced government
subsidies to agricultural producers. We estimate that MHP may
receive subsidies
of around USD30 million in 2017. This will substitute income
from the special
VAT regime that was fully cancelled from 2017 (2016: USD34
million). However, we
do not factor in similar subsidies after 2017, due to the
introduction of
material limitations on their amounts per legal entity. A
subsequent drop in
EBITDA in 2018 will be smoothed by growing poultry exports as
new production
capacity ramps up.
Neutral to Positive FCF: Fitch expects MHP to generate neutral
to positive FCF
over 2017-2020, despite sizeable investments in new production
lines in the
Vinnytsia poultry complex and dividends. We also take into
account some scope
for flexing down future distributions to shareholders and
expansion capex in
case of operating underperformance.
Strong Business Profile: The ratings benefit from MHP's strong
market position
as the dominant poultry and processed meat producer in Ukraine,
with larger
scale, better access to bank financing and a higher degree of
vertical
integration than its local competitors. The company's ability to
expand and
diversify export markets are other strong drivers of MHP's
business profile.
Material FX Mismatch: The FX mismatch continues to weigh on
MHP's credit
profile, as the company's debt is in US dollars and euros, while
domestic
operations accounted for 44% of revenue in 2016. We do not
expect a material
reduction in FX risks over the medium term, although poultry
exports should grow
once the planned extension of production capacity is completed
between 2018 and
2020.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
MHP has smaller business size and weaker ranking on a global
scale than
international meat processors BRF S.A. (BBB-/Negative), Tyson
Foods Inc.
(BBB/Stable) and JBS S.A. (BB+/Stable). MHP has similar credit
metrics and
vertically integrated business model as the largest Russian pork
producer, Agri
Business Holding Miratorg LLC (B+/Stable). MHP's business
profile is slightly
stronger due to access to export markets, but this is offset by
higher exposure
to FX risks. Nevertheless, MHP's LC IDR is lower, as it is
constrained by the
fact that an important portion of its operations takes place in
Ukraine, which
has a Sovereign LC IDR of 'B-'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- UAH/USD at 27.2 in 2017 and 28.5 thereafter
- 5% CAGR in sales volumes over 2017-2021 (mostly from
increasing exports)
- Domestic poultry price growth slightly below Ukraine's CPI
- Mid-single digit growth in average export prices due to
product mix
adjustments, but no recovery in international grain and
vegetable oil prices
over 2017-2018
- Government subsidies of around USD30 million in 2017; zero
thereafter
- Construction of new poultry production capacity and land bank
expansion,
leading to capex at 10%-15% of revenue over 2017-2020
- EBITDA margin around 30%
- Dividends not exceeding USD80 million a year
- No M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES
For LC IDR:
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Successful completion of the refinancing process with issuance
of a new bond
which extends the company's debt repayment profile.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- The Rating Watch Positive would be removed and the IDR
affirmed with a Stable
Outlook if the refinancing does not take place on the terms
reviewed by Fitch.
For FC IDR:
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Hard currency debt service ratio staying within 1.0x-1.5x over
the rating
horizon, as calculated in accordance with Fitch's methodology
"Rating
Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling".
- Ukraine's Country Ceiling being raised.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A liquidity shortage caused by worsened access to bank
financing, or by
refinancing at more onerous terms than expected.
- Further significant hryvnia depreciation, sustained
operational
underperformance, or larger-than-expected capex and dividends,
resulting in
material weakening of MHP's credit metrics.
LIQUIDITY, DEBT AND GROUP STRUCTURE
Improved Liquidity after Refinancing: We expect an improvement
in MHP's
liquidity after the new Eurobond placement, as USD150 million of
proceeds will
be applied towards short-term debt reduction and the USD100
million PXF facility
will be extended for three years. Liquidity sources, including
Fitch-adjusted
cash balances (YE16: USD130 million), undrawn committed credit
lines (YE16: USD6
million), proceeds from the disposal of Crimean operations and
expected positive
FCF, should exceed remaining 2017 debt maturities of USD29
million (pro forma
YE16).
The remaining Eurobond proceeds will be used to refinance a
portion of the
existing USD750 million Eurobond, due April 2020. The lower
concentration of
debt maturities and the extension of the debt maturity profile
should also
strengthen the company's financial flexibility and reduce
refinancing risks.
Average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders: Both existing and
planned
Eurobonds are rated in line with MHP's Long-Term IDR of 'B-',
reflecting average
recovery prospects given default. Fitch treats Eurobonds pari
passu with other
senior unsecured debt of the group, which is raised primarily by
operating
companies, despite being issued by the holding company. There
are no structural
subordination issues, as the Eurobond is covered by suretyships
from operating
companies, altogether accounting for around 90% of the group's
EBITDA in 2016.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage: The Long-Term IDR's of PJSC
Myronivsky Hliboproduct,
MHP S.A.'s 95.4% owned subsidiary, are equalised with those of
the parent, due
to strong strategic and legal ties between the companies.
Myronivsky
Hliboproduct is a marketing and sales company for goods produced
by the group in
Ukraine. The strong legal linkage with the rest of the group is
ensured by the
presence of cross-default/cross-acceleration provisions in
Myronivsky
Hliboproduct's major loan agreements and suretyships from
operating companies
generating a substantial portion of the group's EBITDA.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MHP S.A.
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' ', Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
-- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B-' placed on RWP
-- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'
-- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating (planned Eurobond):
assigned
'B-(EXP)', Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
OJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (95.4% owned subsidiary of MHP
S.A.)
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
-- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B-' placed on RWP
-- National Long-Term rating: 'A-(ukr)' placed on RWP
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milano
Committee Chairperson
Roelof Steenekamp
+49 69 768 076 113
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2016 by deducting
USD25m for cash
held for operating purposes.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating
Criteria (pub.
15 Feb 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001