LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed New Look Retail
Group Ltd (New
Look)'s 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN).
The RWN reflects New Look's deteriorating operating performance,
our expectation
of falling consumer confidence in the UK, rising input prices
following the fall
in sterling, economic uncertainty following the recent general
election,
exacerbated by heavy competition from pure online players.
The RWN for the IDR and also the ratings for the instruments
will be resolved
following full review with management on their 2018 business
strategy. The
stabilisation of the Outlook will be subject to our confidence
in management's
ability to turn around their operating performance, maintain
their business
profile, remain competitive in a rapidly changing environment
and improve their
financial and liquidity profile back within our negative
sensitivity guidance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Exposure to UK Uncertainty: Fitch expects continuing pressure on
UK
like-for-like (LFL) sales as the UK's exit from the EU which
continues to weigh
on consumer spending. New Look's significant exposure to the UK,
which together
with rising input prices following the fall in sterling,
economic uncertainty
following the recent general election, intense competition and
the significant
challenges ahead over the coming years supports our RWN for the
company's
rating.
Eroding Margins: In our base case, we have revised our
expectations for EBITDA
margin to only slightly recover to 11.9% in the financial year
to March (FY18)
from 10.4% in FY17. We have also revised downwards our view on
the business
model to 'Intact' from 'Sustainable' given the structural change
in the fast
fashion sector in the UK. We expect margins to remain under
pressure, mainly due
to the heavy discounting in the UK, in addition to sterling's
depreciation
against the US dollar, which will further impact pricing and
competitiveness
when New Look's legacy hedges roll off during 2017. This should
be partially
offset by growth in e-commerce channels.
New Look experienced a significantly poor fourth quarter in
FY17, with EBITDA
down GBP22 million to GBP151million from our full-year Fitch
forecast of
GBP173million. Of the GBP 22million decline that occurred in the
last quarter,
about GBP10 million is related to product (fashion) risk in the
UK, and GBP 15m
to discounting due to the prevalence of promotions as well as
increased
distribution, marketing and e-commerce costs related to organic
growth. If this
trend continues, this could put further pressure on the ratings.
Weaker Free Cash Flow; Credit Metrics: Free cash flow (FCF) has
become negative
and is not expected to recover to previous levels in the near
term. This has
reduced liquidity although it remains manageable. We expect the
FCF margin to be
negative to reach -0.3% in FY18 and -1.2% in FY19.
FFO adjusted leverage has increased to 8.5x in FY17, which is
1.0x higher than
our previous Fitch forecast and in the absence of a significant
improvement in
operating performance, we only expect slight deleveraging to
8.0x by FY19, which
is just on our 8.0x negative guidance. New Look's leverage
increased following a
refinancing in 2015 from 7.1x, this reduced headroom under its
negative
guidance. Financial flexibility has also weakened slightly with
FFO fixed charge
cover falling to 1.2x in FY17, although it is expected to
recover to around 1.3x
by FY19.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
New Look is a fast-fashion multichannel retailer operating in
the value segment
of the UK clothing and footwear market for women, men and
teenage girls. The
group also generates around 20% of revenue internationally. The
e-commerce
platform is a key differentiating factor relative to other
sector peers such as
Financiere IKKS S.A.S (CCC), which helps to offset weaknesses in
the domestic UK
retail market to which it is heavily exposed. No Country
Ceiling,
parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impacts the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- group revenue growth declining -0.4% for FY18, driven by
continued challenging
conditions in the UK, pricing pressure, intense competition,
partially offset by
growth in ecommerce and international (China)
- EBITDA margin recovering to 11.9% in FY18
- capex steady at 4.5% of sales in FY18
- no dividend payments or extraordinary non-recurring cash
outflow
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Improvement in the business model through successful expansion
in China,
increasing diversification and scale, and a proven track record
of strategy
implementation over the medium term, leading to EBITDA margin at
or above 15%
- FFO adjusted leverage consistently below 6.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x
- FCF margin sustainably above 2%
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Failure to overcome profit margin pressures, FX impact, loss
of market share
and weaker consumer confidence in the UK leading to EBITDA
margin below
10% (FY17: 10.4%)
- FFO adjusted leverage above 8.0x on a sustained basis (FY17:
8.5x)
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.2x (FY17: 1.2x)
- Negative FCF generation (which Fitch defines after dividends)
eroding the
group's liquidity buffer (FY17: Neg)
LIQUIDITY
Weaker Liquidity: Cash balances have declined, lowering the
overall liquidity
buffer. New Look had GBP72 million of cash at FYE17, together
with access to a
GBP 100million undrawn RCF and a bilateral GBP5 million
overdraft. There is a
springing covenant under the RCF when more than 25% of its total
commitment is
drawn, requiring net leverage to be below 8.7x at FYE18 (and
below higher levels
at the end of the first, second and third quarters) against our
estimate of 7.9x
at FYE18. Working capital peak to trough is in the range of
GBP50-60 million,
for which we set aside GBP50 million as restricted cash.
Refinancing risk has risen although there are no significant
debt maturities of
the notes until 2022.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Timothy Li
Director
+44 203 530 1386
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly operating
lease expense
related to long-term assets in the UK (around GBP173million for
FY18) and 7x
related to a small portion of group operating leases in Poland.
Fitch also sets aside an amount of GBP50m as restricted cash
related to working
capital requirements.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
