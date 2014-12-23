(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Pacnet
Limited's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP). At the same time, Fitch has placed on RWP Pacnet's senior
secured class
rating of 'BB', and the rating on its USD350m 2018 guaranteed
senior secured
notes of 'BB'.
The RWP follows the announcement that Telstra Corporation
Limited (A/Stable) has
agreed to acquire Pacnet, with the deal expected to close in the
quarter ending
June 2015, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Telstra
plans to integrate
all aspects of Pacnet, except a China joint venture holding,
into its own
business and is targeting to achieve a run rate of synergies of
AUD65m.
The RWP will be resolved when the transaction receives the
necessary approvals
and Telstra's funding strategy for Pacnet is determined.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: The ratings reflect Pacnet's
low
profitability, strong competition from better-capitalised market
participants, a
weak financial position, and the high execution risk of its data
centre
strategy. The company competes with large telecoms incumbents in
its primary
service offerings such as managed data connectivity solutions.
Pacnet's data
centre operations are also smaller than those of its rivals in
key markets.
Limited Data Centre Contribution: To date, contribution from its
core data
centres - those that are built, owned and operated by Pacnet
rather than
reselling of facilities - has been limited. We expect further
improvement in
EBITDA will be slow in the next few quarters, and a more
meaningful contribution
from core data centres is likely to come in 2015. The successful
rollout and
rapid take-up of its new data centre capacity are important to
Pacnet's
long-term strategy and could drive improvement in credit
metrics.
High Leverage: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow to remain
negative for at
least the next 12-18 months, and funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage to be at around 4x (2013: 3.6x) and cash flow from
operations
(CFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at over 5x (2013: 5.3x)
for the next 12-18
months. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are
low, and
therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash
requirements
should internal funds need to be retained - as the company has
demonstrated in
the past.
High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the
outstanding USD350m
guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the
proposed notes of
at least 90%, and the notes are therefore rated three notches
higher than the
IDR under our recovery rating methodology. The notes are
subordinated to any
future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch
understands
that the company has no plans to raise such funds
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: The RWP will be removed and a Stable Outlook is likely
to be assigned
if the Telstra deal does not close.
Positive: The ratings may be upgraded if the deal closes and the
legal,
operational and strategic links between Telstra and Pacnet -
including funding
strategy - indicate that credit support would be available from
the parent,
should Pacnet require it.
