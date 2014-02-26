(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Portugal Telecom SGPS's (PT) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has placed the senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Portugal Telecom International Finance BV on RWN. The RWN reflects Fitch's view that following the proposed merger between PT and Oi (BBB-/RWN) the financial profile of the post-merger entity is less likely to support a 'BBB-' rating. The RWN will be resolved following the closing of the transaction. PT continues to be rated on a standalone basis. Fitch expects the proposed merger between Oi and PT will proceed, with the enlarged group benefiting from increased scale and geographic diversification, merger synergies, and a simpler group structure. PT will have to recapitalise the intermediate holdings prior to the transaction and therefore increase its leverage. As such the deleveraging benefits from the BRL8.0bn capital increase are likely to be modest, with pro-forma opening leverage of the merged group likely to be inconsistent with current ratings. Financial pressures were evident in 2013 results from both companies, while Oi's Brazilian operations are in the midst of a turn-around, which is taking longer to deliver and requiring heightened levels of investment. PT's domestic EBITDA declined by 9.1% in 2013, while Oi's underlying EBITDA was down 7.6% and leverage (net debt to EBITDA) was 4.0x at year end. Pro-forma leverage of the post- merger group, estimated by Fitch at around 3.8x, with the absence of any material free cash flow, in Fitch's view, is unlikely to allow the company to deleverage for some time. Assuming outstanding regulatory approvals and other conditions to the merger are met, significant pressure is likely to remain on the merged entity's financial performance over the medium term, increasing the likelihood that ratings for the combined entity may be lower than the current 'BBB-' rating. Pro-forma 2013 revenues and EBITDA of the combined entity were BRL37.8bn and BRL11.3bn, of which approximately 67% of EBITDA originates from Brazil. KEY RATING DRIVERS (for PT on a standalone basis) Missed Associate Dividends and Leverage Although PT's domestic performance is under pressure, it nonetheless performed in line with Fitch's rating case in FY13. However, the absence of dividend receipts from Angolan associate, Unitel, was unexpected and pushed PT's leverage (net debt to EBITDA plus dividends) to 3.6x at YE13. While cash repatriation from Angola remains a concern, Fitch continues to factor some cash receipts into its forecasts, which along with some easing in the pace of decline in its domestic EBITDA, would be expected to allow the metric to return to around 3.5x on a standalone basis in 2014. This would remain commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating, albeit weak. PT Consent Solicitation PT has launched a liabilities management exercise, the successful completion of which is a condition to the merger going ahead. The consent process offers existing PT bondholders an unconditional guarantee from the enlarged Oi once the merger completes. Subject to an IDR being assigned to the post-merger group, Fitch would expect to assign a senior unsecured rating to bonds benefiting from the terms of the consent solicitation, at the same level as the IDR of the enlarged group. Portuguese Operational Performance In Fitch's view, PT's domestic business is well managed and performs well at the operating level. However, its domestic revenues and EBITDA remain under pressure, with the company reporting Portuguese EBITDA down by 9.1% in 2013. The company's residential fixed line operations perform more strongly than most European incumbent businesses, benefiting from an early investment in fibre, and TV and bundled services that have proven attractive and popular with consumers. Its mobile business continues to add subscribers and sustains a strong market share. The Portuguese market is nonetheless a low mobile ARPU market, while the company's largest domestic revenue segment - enterprise - remains under significant pressure (2013 revenues down 11.8%). Consolidated revenues and EBITDA are likely to remain under pressure, although further declines should be at a more moderate pace. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch's existing guidelines will apply until the merger as proposed is effective. Guidelines for the combined group will be developed once the transaction closes. The current guidelines are as follows: Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: Fitch adjusted leverage (net debt to EBITDA (both excluding Brazil) plus associate dividends consistently above 3.5x). Sovereign Linkage Fitch has guided PT should be rated no more than two notches above the sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign to 'BB-' would lead to an immediate downgrade of PT. Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: Fitch adjusted leverage (net debt to EBITDA (both excluding Brazil) plus associate dividends trending consistently below 2.8x. Contact: Principal Analyst Giovanni Reichenbach Associate Director +44 20 3530 1255 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 