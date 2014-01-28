(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Ukraine's
PRAVEX-BANK
PJSCCB's (Pravex) ratings, including its 'B-' foreign currency
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the recent announcement that Pravex's
current 100%
shareholder, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa) (BBB+/Negative),
will sell its
stake in the bank to CentraGas Holding, a company controlled by
Ukrainian
shareholders. The RWN reflects uncertainty over extraordinary
support, if
needed, from the new shareholder.
Fitch has been informed that the sale is likely to be completed
in the next
three to six months subject to receiving necessary regulatory
approvals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN and downgrade Pravex's
Long-term IDRs in the
next three to six months, after the completion of the
transaction.
Fitch believes that Intesa will provide necessary support up
until the
completion of the bank's sale.
However, if funding outflows accelerate in the near term and are
not offset by
liquidity support by either the new or the current shareholder,
the ratings
could come under downward pressure prior to the completion of
the sale.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B-'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at â€˜5â€™
Viability Rating: 'ccc' unaffected
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA (ukr)'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 70 63
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
