Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed Royal & Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A' on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN).
RSA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', RSA Insurance Group plc's
Long-term IDR of 'BBB+' and the subordinated debt and capital securities
guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) rated
at 'BBB' have also been placed on RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's action follows the announcement of further reserve strengthening of
GBP130m in relation to RSA's Irish insurance business, and is in addition to
GBP70m of strengthening announced in November 2013.
The RWN reflects further weakening of the group's capital position as well as
renewed uncertainty regarding the ability of RSA to restore its capital position
through retained earnings growth. Insurance Group Directive (IGD) capital
surplus worsened to 1.5x at end-3Q13 (end-2012 1.9x) and given the latest
announcements it is likely to deteriorate further. Recent acquisitions have led
to an increase in goodwill and intangibles, negatively affecting the quality of
RSA's capital and financial leverage. Some of RSA's key financial metrics are
weaker than its ratings would suggest.
The latest reserve strengthening follows RSA's review of reserves at its Irish
operations. There are currently two further reviews underway - an independent
external review of the issues that have arisen is due to be concluded in January
2014 and a more general internal review of the group's business which is due to
report when results for 2013 are published. RSA is taking steps to improve its
capital position.
Fitch plans to resolve the RWN when the findings of the external review of the
Irish operations are known, and once RSA has published its 2013 results. The
speed of any significant strategic review being implemented by RSA will be
influenced by the time taken to appoint a new CEO, which could slow the
restoration of capital strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
When resolving the RWN Fitch will assess the current and prospective strength of
RSA's group capital position. If IGD capital coverage looks set to remain below
1.7x during 2014, RSA's ratings will likely be downgraded by one notch.
A rating downgrade would also occur if the ongoing reviews uncover additional
operational or accounting deficiencies that require significant financial
resources to correct, as they would weaken capital and could further erode
confidence in management.