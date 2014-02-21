(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Safeway
Inc.'s (Safeway)
ratings on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch currently rates
Safeway's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-', and its Short-Term IDR 'F3'.
As of Dec. 28,
2013, Safeway had $4.2 billion of debt outstanding, including
capital leases. A
full rating list is shown below.
Key Rating Drivers:
The Rating Watch Negative follows Safeway's announcement that it
is in
discussions concerning a possible sale of the company and
reflects the
expectation that a sale of the company could cause financial
leverage to
increase further, into the mid-4x range or higher depending on
the structure of
the transaction.
Safeway also announced that it intends to distribute its 72.2%
stake in
Blackhawk (which generated $114 million in EBITDA in 2013) to
Safeway
shareholders, and that it is exploring the monetization of its
49% holding in
Casa Ley, the fifth-largest food and general merchandise
retailer in Mexico.
Fitch views a spin-off of the Blackhawk business as a modest
negative to the
company's credit profile, given Blackhawk's contribution to
Safeway's cash flow
and its healthy growth potential. The credit implications of a
sale of Casa Ley
will depend on how Safeway deploys the proceeds.
Safeway reported soft operating results for 2013, with identical
store (ID)
sales growth (excluding fuel) remaining sluggish at 1.7%,
although this is an
improvement from the 0.8% posted in 2012. The company's market
share has been
relatively stable for the past few quarters. The gross margin
ex-fuel
contracted by 15 basis points (bps) due to price investments and
higher
inventory shrink. Fitch expects ID sales growth will likely be
at or under 2% in
2014, with the potential for additional gross margin pressure.
The sale of the profitable Canadian business in 2013, together
with competitive
pressures on the remaining domestic business, led to a reduction
in the
operating EBIT margin to 1.9% in 2013 from 2.6% in 2012. Fitch
expects that
operating margins could be modestly lower, as the company may
need to make
incremental investments to accelerate its top-line growth. Fitch
believes it
will be difficult for Safeway to restore its EBIT margin to its
pre-Canada sale
level of 2.5% given that gross margins continue to contract
across the sector,
and that Safeway's sales growth is insufficient to meaningfully
leverage its
fixed operating expenses.
Safeway's lease-adjusted financial leverage was 3.6x as of
end-2013. In the
event the company is not sold, leverage would be expected to
move to a level
close to 3.0x, taking into account the spin-off of the Blackhawk
business and
the completion of an additional $1.5 billion of previously
planned debt
reduction. Fitch notes that Safeway also has sizable pension
liabilities that
are not included in these leverage calculations, but nonetheless
represent a
significant obligation.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
The company is sold in a leveraging transaction, ID sales growth
stalls causing
operating margins to contract further, and adjusted leverage
moves above the low
3x range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a Stable
Outlook include:
Consistent ID sales growth of 2% or above, a stable to improving
EBIT margin,
and a consistent financial policy with adjusted leverage being
maintained below
3x.
Fitch places Safeway's ratings on Rating Negative Watch as
follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion bank credit facilities 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial paper 'F3'.
