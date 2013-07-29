(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Saks
Incorporated (Saks) on
Rating Watch Negative. This action follows the company's
announcement today that
they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with
Hudson's Bay Company
(HBC).
HBC will acquire Saks for US$16.00 per share in an all-cash
transaction valued
at approximately US$2.9 billion, including debt. This equates to
approximately
11x of Saks' LTM EBITDA. The transaction is expected to close
before the end of
the calendar year, subject to approval by Saks shareholders,
regulatory
approvals and other customary closing conditions.
HBC will operate three brands under Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor
and Saks Fifth
Avenue and post-transaction will have 320 stores in North
America with pro forma
sales of C$7.2 billion, normalized EBITDA of C$587 (or
approximately US$570
million), and debt/EBITDA of 5.7x before realizing C$100 million
in expected
synergies. This contrasts to Neiman Marcus, Inc.'s revenue of
$4.5 billion and
EBITDA of $630 million.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects to withdraw Saks' ratings contingent upon the
successful closing
of the HBC transaction. Saks currently has a modest amount of
on-balance sheet
debt totaling $319 million, including $175 million drawn under
its $600 million
revolver, $91.2 million of 7.5% convertible notes due Dec. 1,
2013, and $51
million of capital leases. Fitch expects the 7.5% notes to be
converted given
that they are deep-in-the-money with a conversion price of $5.54
relative to the
current stock price. The 7.5% notes include a change of control
provision
whereby there is a make whole premium although the adjustment
results in
relatively minor additional shares.
Fitch's placement of Saks on Rating Watch Negative reflects the
potential for an
alternative bid given a 40-day go-shop period, including
interest from private
equity, which could lead to a leveraged transaction and have
negative rating
implications.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In the event of an opposing bid that leads to a leveraged
transaction, Fitch
expects negative pressure on ratings and the IDR will be based
on the post
transaction capital structure.
Fitch has placed the following ratings for Saks on Rating Watch
Negative:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB';
--$600 million secured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabel Hu, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0672
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.