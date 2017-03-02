(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Singapore-26 January
2017: Fitch
Ratings has placed the ratings of Malaysia-based conglomerate
Sime Darby Berhad
(Sime Darby, BBB+) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The action follows Sime Darby's announcement on 27 February 2017
that it will
completely divest its stake in previously 100%-owned
subsidiaries Sime Darby
Plantations (SD Plantation) and Sime Darby Property (SD
Property). This in turn
follows its earlier announcement on 26 January that it intends
to list SD
Plantation and SD Property as pure plays. Based on the latest
announcement, SD
Plantation and SD Property will no longer remain subsidiaries of
Sime Darby
after their listing. As a result, Sime Darby's business profile
will weaken
considerably as the remaining businesses exhibit higher
volatility and
cyclicality compared with the plantation business. Sime Darby
will also have a
smaller scale and lower diversification post-divestment.
The company is undertaking an internal debt restructuring to
allocate debt
optimally between the three entities - Sime Darby, SD Plantation
and SD
Property. We believe that the natural home for the MYR3bn
perpetual sukuk
programme and USD1.5bn sukuk programme (all BBB+) is with SD
Plantation, as the
underlying assets are plantation land and bearer plants. We
consider SD
Plantation to be the strongest of Sime Darby's divisions. If SD
Plantation's
leverage post-restructuring is in line with Sime Darby's current
level of around
3x (net debt/EBITDA), we do not expect a significant impact to
our rating of the
USD1.5bn sukuk programme - assuming it is transferred to SD
Plantation.
However, the weaker business profile of Sime Darby - with mainly
trading-related
heavy equipment (industrial) and automotive (motor) dealership
businesses - may
result in a multi-notch ratings downgrade. The proposed
transaction - debt
restructuring and divestment - is conditional upon receipt of
all relevant
approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale, Less Diversification: Sime Darby's rating was
based on its
consolidated profile, and key rating drivers were its
diversification and scale
from operating across several business lines and geographies.
Sime Darby's cash
flows will be significantly reduced as a result of the
divestments, and earnings
volatility is likely to be higher. SD Plantation and SD Property
together
contributed around 70% of Sime Darby's consolidated EBITDA in
the financial year
ending June 2016 (FY16). Consolidated EBITDA declined by around
20% over the
three-year period to FY16; however, the drop excluding the SD
Plantation and SD
Property units was more than 40%.
Muted Business Outlook: Sime Darby's remaining major divisions
include the
Motors and Industrial divisions. Sime Darby enjoys robust market
positions in
its focus segments - Motors is the second-largest BMW dealer in
the world, and
Industrial is the third largest Caterpillar dealer in the world.
However, recent
financial performance has been weak, and the outlook remains
muted relative to
that of SD Plantation, due to strong crude palm oil (CPO)
prices.
Sime Darby's EBITDA (excluding SD Plantation and SD Property)
declined by 18% in
FY16, and 1HFY17 EBIT was also marginally lower yoy (-2%). The
Industrial
division's sales to the construction and mining sectors
improved, but weak
market conditions in the marine and shipyard sectors continued
to hamper
profitability. Motors' EBIT improved in 1HFY17, but earnings
were weak in the
key Singapore market.
Strong Plantation Business: SD Plantation is the world's largest
palm oil
company in terms of planted acreage. It is also the world's
largest certified
sustainable palm oil (CSPO) producer, accounting for around 20%
of the total
global output. SD Plantation's acreage is spread across five
countries, with
around 50% in Malaysia and 35% in Indonesia. SD Plantation's
scale, integrated
operations, certified products and an efficient operating cost
structure
underpin its strong credit profile.
Healthy CPO Prices: Malaysian free-on-board (FOB) spot prices
for CPO have
improved over the last year to an average of USD735/ton (t) so
far in 2017 from
around USD500/t at end-2015. The main reason for the price
increase was severely
reduced output due to El Nino-related dry weather conditions, in
addition to
robust demand. As a result, palm oil inventories contracted, as
evident from
Malaysian inventories in December 2016 being near their lowest
levels over the
last 10 years. We expect CPO prices to moderate over the course
of 2017 as
output rebounds - due to more favourable weather conditions -
while the average
price in 2017 should still be higher than the USD640/t in 2016.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sime Darby's business profile following the proposed transaction
will resemble
that of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd (CGA,
BB-/Stable). CGA's
ratings are supported by its large operating scale and leading
market position.
The company is the largest auto dealership in China, with more
than 600 outlets
in 27 provinces, covering more than 50 brands. However, its high
leverage
constrains the ratings. CGA is larger in scale than Sime Darby
(post
restructuring), while Sime Darby is more diversified in terms of
businesses
(motors and industrial) as well as geography (China/Hong Kong,
south-east Asia
and Australasia). However, Sime Darby's leverage profile remains
uncertain,
hence the RWN.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- The proposed transaction is completed by FYE17. The company
expects to
complete the transaction within 2017.
- Sime Darby transfers debt related to its MYR3bn perpetual
sukuk programme and
USD1.5bn sukuk programme to SD Plantation
- Revenue growth of 3% each year for Sime Darby's remaining
businesses from FY18
- Operating EBITDA margin of around 5% for Sime Darby's
remaining businesses
from FY18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN will be resolved following the completion of Sime
Darby's proposed
transaction, after a review of its leverage profile and other
credit metrics.
The transaction is conditional upon receipt of all relevant
approvals, and may
take more than six months to be completed.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings of Sime Darby have been placed on RWN:
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB+';
-- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+';
-- Senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+';
-- Rating on USD1.5bnsukuk programme and issuance under the
programme of 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akash Gupta
Associate Director
+65 6796 7242
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
