(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed British Sky
Broadcasting plc's
(Sky) Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating of
'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the announcement
of Sky's
proposed acquisition of 100% of Sky Italia and a 57.4% stake in
Sky Deutschland
from Twenty-First Century Fox.
The most likely outcome of the RWN will be a two-notch downgrade
to 'BBB-', with
its resolution subject to closing of the deal, which remains
subject to
regulatory clearance and shareholder approvals. Management's
commitment to an
investment grade rating and track record of delivering targeted
metrics is an
important factor. The potential exists for financial metrics
that might appear
challenging at the investment grade level, given the required
offer to Sky
Deutschland minorities. However, this is not our base case,
while Fitch believes
mitigating action would be available and be taken by management
in this event.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Announced Transaction, Leverage and Downgrade Impact
The transaction, including cash consideration of GBP4.9bn is
expected to
increase net debt / EBITDA from approximately 0.8x (YE14; based
on unaudited
results) to 2.9x. Fitch guides that, subject to the take-up of
the tender to Sky
Deutschland minorities, the transaction is likely to lead to a
two-notch
downgrade of Sky's ratings, given the expected deleveraging that
management has
guided to over the next two years. Unadjusted (net debt/EBITDA)
leverage of 2.9x
(assuming no or minimal Sky Deutschland tender take-up) implies
funds from
operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage of around 3.3x - verses a
broad threshold
of 3.0x to sustain the ratings at 'BBB-'. Management's guidance
of deleveraging
(on an unadjusted basis) of between 0.5x-0.7x by June 2016
should bring the FFO
metric back to an investment grade threshold.
Commitment to Investment Grade Rating
Fitch considers Sky's management has a good track record in
delivering results,
both operational and financially. Similarly, the execution and
integration of
past acquisitions has been good; with financial policies managed
to allow a
healthy level of headroom within targeted rating levels. Fitch
acknowledges the
commitment that management has made to maintaining its
investment grade rating
and that mitigating action is likely if leverage metrics might
otherwise be
pressured by a high take-up of the Sky Deutschland minorities
tender.
Funding for the transaction(s) including, a successfully
completed secondary
share placement raising approximately GBP1.4bn, the cancellation
of the share
buyback programme, along with disposals and asset contributions
(ie. the recent
disposal of the ITV stake and contribution of its National
Geographic stake as
part of the deal consideration), underline management's
commitment to contain
the impact of the transaction on Sky's financial metrics.
Sky Deutschland Minorities Tender
The risk of a sizeable take-up of the tender by Sky
Deutschland's minorities is
not considered high given the absence of an acquisition premium.
Take-up of the
tender could theoretically push metrics to a level that might be
considered
stretched for an investment grade rating (a 100% take-up by
minorities could
potentially push initial net debt/EBITDA leverage to 4.0x),
However, this is not
our base case assumption, and Fitch believes mitigating action
would be
available to management in the event take-up was higher than
expected.
Medium-Term Strategic Move
In Fitch's view, the transaction(s) are about expanding Sky's
addressable
audience. Management has a proven track record of delivering a
high quality
pay-TV business in the UK and Ireland. However, the maturity and
competition of
these markets may temper further growth, with management
regarding the untapped
potential in Germany and Italy, as significant. The acquired
businesses are
nonetheless significantly lower margin and the deal expected to
be accretive
only in year 3. The agency recognises that management are taking
a medium term
strategic view, with the challenge being to convince audiences
in these
countries to embrace pay-TV in the way that British audiences
do.
2014 Performance
Sky reported FY14 results on 25 July, confirming 7% revenue
growth to GBP7.6bn
and EBITDA down 1% to GBP1,667m (margin 21.9%). With 2014 a year
of investment
amid rising competition in the UK pay-TV and multi-play markets,
Sky continues
to perform well. Nonetheless, in Fitch's view, its pay-TV
audience is mature and
the competitive environment intensifying; factors which we
believe underpin the
proposed acquisition(s). Management has proven adept at
expanding its product
offering, maintaining strong KPIs and ensuring the company's
position as the
market leader in pay-TV. Operational performance/execution is
regarded as
strong, although the announced deal underlines management's
willingness to
accept a stretched capital structure in order to develop
medium-term goals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative
Post-closing FFO net leverage sustainably above 3.0x would be
likely to lead to
a downgrade from 'BBB-'; acknowledging that an 18-24 month
timeframe will be
allowed before sustainable leverage is achieved. Fitch's rating
case assumption
is that this metric will fall to between 2.5x - 3.0x within two
years
post-closing.
Operationally, adverse changes to industry dynamics including
price erosion,
increasing content costs and capital intensity and increasing
regulatory
pressure, leading to significant downward pressure on EBITDA and
free cash flow,
would pressure ratings.
Positive
Failure of the proposed Sky Deutschland/Italia acquisitions to
close, an outcome
which is considered unlikely, and subject to the strength of
ongoing
performance, would likely lead to an affirmation of the ratings
at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology dated 28 May
2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.