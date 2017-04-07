(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Banco Mare Nostrum
S.A.'s (BMN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' on
Rating Watch
Positive and affirmed its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. This
follows the
decision by the FROB, known in English as the Fund for Orderly
Bank
Restructuring, to merge the bank with Bankia S.A.
(BBB-/Stable/bbb-) to optimise
the recovery of state aid given to both banks. A full list of
rating actions is
attached at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The RWP on BMN's IDRs and debt ratings reflects Fitch's belief
that there is a
high likelihood that the merger between the two banks will go
ahead given that
the FROB is the controlling shareholder of both entities.
The merger is pending the agreement from both boards of
directors, their general
assemblies, as well as other administrative and regulatory
approvals. BMN has
already hired external advisors to assess the transaction and
both banks have
set up independent commissions, comprising independent board
members, to protect
minority interests.
Fitch affirmed Bankia's ratings on 15 February 2017 (see "Fitch
Affirms Bankia
at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook" on www.fitchratings.com). The agency
considered that
Bankia was likely to operate with a lower capital ratio in the
future because
excess capital could be subject to a variety of actions,
including the
acquisition of BMN. Fitch will reassess the financial impact of
the merger once
information is made available.
BMN's ratings reflect the bank's capital levels maintained with
moderate
buffers, improving but still weak asset quality and low core
profitability. The
ratings also factor in the bank's sound regional franchise, and
adequate funding
and liquidity.
The bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was 11% at end-2016 as
lower
risk-weighted assets from balance sheet de-risking offset the
small loss in
2016. BMN's capital is still highly vulnerable to unreserved
problem assets
(which include non-performing loans and foreclosed assets) which
represented
about 1.3x end-2016 FCC. The bank's problem asset ratio declined
to 14.9% at
end-2016 (end-2015: 15.4%), supported by active management of
recoveries and an
improved economic environment. BMN's core income profitability
remains
undermined by low interest rates, which eroded its earning
generation capacity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BMN's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely
on receiving
full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that
BMN becomes
non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and
the Single
Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for
resolving banks
that is likely to require senior creditors participating in
losses, instead of
or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's subordinated debt is notched down once from the
bank's VR for loss
severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to
senior unsecured
debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the RWP on BMN's ratings once the
merger is completed,
which we expect to take place in the second half of the year. At
that time,
Fitch will reassess the financial impact of the merger on both
banks.
Upside rating potential on BMN's VR is contingent on a material
reduction in
problem assets resulting in lower capital encumbrance from
unreserved problem
assets. Improving core earnings generation could also be rating
positive.
Conversely, the inability to improve asset-quality metrics or to
sustain
recurrent internal capital generation could put downward
pressure on the VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
domestic banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The RWP on the bank's subordinated debt reflects a potential
upgrade for the
instrument if the merger is completed as Fitch believes the
acquirer would be
forthcoming to neutralise the non-performance risk of the
instruments,
preventing the bank from hitting loss-absorption features. In
case the merger is
not successful, the issue ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the
VR of BMN.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.
Long-Term IDR of 'BB', placed on RWP
Short-Term IDR of 'B', placed on RWP
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating of 'BB', placed on RWP
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating of 'B', placed on RWP
Commercial paper of 'B', placed on RWP
Subordinated debt of 'BB-', placed on RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 71
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
