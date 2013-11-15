(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Standard
Bank Plc's (SB
Plc) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings of 'BBB',
Short-term IDR and short-term senior debt ratings of 'F3', and
Support Rating of
'2' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). It has also placed the
'BBB-' rating of its
subordinated debt and the 'BB' of its subordinated perpetual
notes
(XS0262708554) on RWE.
The rating action has been taken following the 8 November 2013
announcement by
SB Plc's ultimate South African parent, Standard Bank Group
Limited (SBG,
BBB/Stable/F3/bbb) that it is holding talks with a third party
on the possible
sale of a controlling stake in SB Plc. SBG intends to retain a
minority stake.
No further details of the transaction have been announced and
the potential
acquiring party has not been identified.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch equalises the Long-term IDR of SB Plc with that of its
parent as it views
it as being a highly integrated part of the group. Capital and
liquidity are
highly fungible across the various entities of the group. SB Plc
currently does
not have an independent strategy but supports the group through
origination and
by providing it with an additional foreign currency balance
sheet. Around 40% of
customer and bank deposit funding comes from the parent.
Fitch's view of support, reflected in its Support Rating of '2'
as well as the
equalisation of SB Plc's IDRs with SBG's, is reinforced by a
written undertaking
in SBG's annual report that it will ensure that SB Plc is able
to meet its
contractual liabilities, except in the case of political risk.
In addition, SBG
has committed to maintain SB Plc's capital adequacy above the
minimum
requirements imposed by the Prudential Regulation Authority. In
Fitch's opinion,
as long as SB Plc remains a 100% subsidiary of SBG, and until a
sale is
finalised, it is highly likely that support will continue to be
provided by SBG
to SB Plc if and when required, on a timely basis.
The RWE signals that a change in ownership may result in an
upgrade or downgrade
of the ratings depending on the strength of the new owner and
its propensity to
support SB Plc.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch plans to review the ratings and resolve the RWE once the
acquirer has been
identified and the sale is finalised, which Fitch views may take
longer than six
months but no longer than 12 months. Once the sale is finalised,
we will review
the ability and the propensity of the majority (and/or minority)
shareholders
and will consider whether the availability of that support has
diminished or
increased. This will be dependent on the strength of the
majority shareholder
(strength likely to be signalled by its IDR or Viability Rating)
and its
propensity to provide such support. It is Fitch's assumption
that upon sale
completion, SB Plc will be viewed as less integral to SBG's
strategy and that
its current propensity to provide support will have reduced,
although it may
retain a minority stake.
Fitch will also take a view of whether SB Plc can be assessed
independently from
SBG at that point and whether a Viability Rating (VR) would be
assigned that
would be high enough to drive the IDR. At present, the
integrated balance sheet
and business strategy mean that Fitch does not assign a VR, but
its
creditworthiness absent support considerations would not be
strong enough to
reach the 'bbb' category.
Until completion of the sale, SB Plc's IDRs and Support Rating
will also
continue to be sensitive to any change in SBG's IDR, and a
downgrade of its
Support Rating would follow a downgrade of SBG by more than one
notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
SB Plc's subordinated and hybrid debt securities are notched
from the VR of The
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited's (SBSA, SBG's main
banking subsidiary) in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. These
ratings have
been placed on RWE and will be re-assessed once the acquirer of
SB Plc is
identified, support is ascertained and, where relevant, the
creditworthiness of
SB Plc absent extraordinary support is decided upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt are sensitive to completion
of the
transaction, to the ratings of the new shareholder and to SB
Plc's standalone
strength. Until the sale is completed, the subordinated debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in the SBSA's VR and/or any change in
Fitch's view of
non-performance or loss severity risk relative to SBSA's
viability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.