(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sterling
Insurance Co Ltd's
(SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The companies are the
underwriting
members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited
(together referred to
as Sterling).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWP follows the announcement of the sale of Sterling to the
French mutual
insurance group, Covea, and reflects Fitch's expectation that
Sterling's
financial profile will benefit from being part of a
significantly larger and
financially stronger group.
Sterling's ratings are currently constrained by its small
operating profile and
concentrated UK market position. In the agency's opinion, these
factors make it
more difficult for the insurer to control pricing, access
external finance and
mitigate any fall in demand for its products. The sale is
subject to regulatory
approval.
Fitch expects that the acquisition of Sterling by Covea will
allow the two
groups to implement business and organisational co-operation
with synergies
expected in the medium term. The agency will closely monitor the
integration
process of Sterling, which will continue to be run as a separate
entity within
the Covea group. If Sterling is successfully integrated, Fitch
would consider
upgrading the insurers' rating. Any future rating action will
consider the
earnings performance of Sterling, the strategic importance of
Sterling within
the Covea group, including any formal support agreements, and
the associated
financial benefits.
Covea is a leading French mutual insurance group, with EUR15.5bn
of gross
written premiums in 2013. It is one of the largest insurers in
France,
providing a wide range of life and non-life insurance products.
Sterling will
become a sister company of Covea's existing UK insurer, Covea
Insurance. Through
its majority-owned subsidiaries or equity interests in Europe
and North America,
non-life and life insurance abroad now accounts for almost 12%
of Covea's earned
premiums.
Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a
recognisable
franchise with a strong distribution network. With GBP155m of
gross written
premiums in 2013, it remains a small player in a competitive
market. However,
Sterling's stand-alone profile is supported by its adequate
risk-adjusted
capitalisation and satisfactory underwriting profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
When resolving the RWP Fitch will review the consolidated group
with management
to determine the prospective consolidated financial strength of
the group and,
in particular, the financial strength of Covea. Fitch will also
assess the
strategic importance of Sterling to Covea and will consider the
impact of any
formal support agreements on the financial strength of Sterling.
Given the improving financial profile of Sterling, Fitch views a
downgrade as
unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
