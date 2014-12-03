(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sterling Insurance Co Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The companies are the underwriting members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (together referred to as Sterling). KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWP follows the announcement of the sale of Sterling to the French mutual insurance group, Covea, and reflects Fitch's expectation that Sterling's financial profile will benefit from being part of a significantly larger and financially stronger group. Sterling's ratings are currently constrained by its small operating profile and concentrated UK market position. In the agency's opinion, these factors make it more difficult for the insurer to control pricing, access external finance and mitigate any fall in demand for its products. The sale is subject to regulatory approval. Fitch expects that the acquisition of Sterling by Covea will allow the two groups to implement business and organisational co-operation with synergies expected in the medium term. The agency will closely monitor the integration process of Sterling, which will continue to be run as a separate entity within the Covea group. If Sterling is successfully integrated, Fitch would consider upgrading the insurers' rating. Any future rating action will consider the earnings performance of Sterling, the strategic importance of Sterling within the Covea group, including any formal support agreements, and the associated financial benefits. Covea is a leading French mutual insurance group, with EUR15.5bn of gross written premiums in 2013. It is one of the largest insurers in France, providing a wide range of life and non-life insurance products. Sterling will become a sister company of Covea's existing UK insurer, Covea Insurance. Through its majority-owned subsidiaries or equity interests in Europe and North America, non-life and life insurance abroad now accounts for almost 12% of Covea's earned premiums. Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a recognisable franchise with a strong distribution network. With GBP155m of gross written premiums in 2013, it remains a small player in a competitive market. However, Sterling's stand-alone profile is supported by its adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation and satisfactory underwriting profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES When resolving the RWP Fitch will review the consolidated group with management to determine the prospective consolidated financial strength of the group and, in particular, the financial strength of Covea. Fitch will also assess the strategic importance of Sterling to Covea and will consider the impact of any formal support agreements on the financial strength of Sterling. Given the improving financial profile of Sterling, Fitch views a downgrade as unlikely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.