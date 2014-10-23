(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
the existing
corporate ratings of Biosev S.A. (Biosev), Jalles Machado S.A.
(Jalles Machado),
Tonon Bioenergia S.A. (Tonon), U.S.J. - Acucar e Alcool S.A
(U.S.J.), and their
respective issuances on Rating Watch Negative. At the same time,
Fitch has
affirmed the ratings of Raizen Energia S.A. with a Stable
Outlook. A complete
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These rating actions are due to increased systemic risk in the
Brazilian sugar
and ethanol (S&E) sector for issuers following the default by
Aralco S.A.
Industria e Comercio and Virgolino de Oliveira S.A. Acucar e
Alcool's (GVO)
announcement that it is considering a debt restructuring. These
actions have
made it increasingly difficult for companies to obtain working
capital financing
and to secure sugar cane from third parties.
Fitch expects continued pressure on S&E companies' free cash
flow and liquidity
over the next 12 months. The rebound of international sugar
prices is taking
longer than expected to materialize and hikes in ethanol prices
are uncertain
given the political issues surrounding Brazilian energy
policies. Crushed
volumes will fall across the board in fiscal 2015 due to the
unusually dry
weather conditions in Brazil's largest sugar cane-producing
region. As a result
of declining agriculture yields, crushing volumes are projected
to decline,
which hurts fixed cost dilution and raises the level of
breakeven prices. The
state of Sao Paulo, where U.S.J. and Tonon concentrate their
crushing operations
and Biosev runs 55% of its crushing capacity, has been the most
affected by this
unusually dry season. Jalles Machado is not likely to be
affected as it runs its
two mills in the State of Goias, which is not affected by the
dry weather.
Raizen Energia S.A.'s (Raizen) sizeable scale, extensive fuel
distribution
network and diversified asset base have given it a credit
profile that is able
to withstand this period of high cash burn. Raizen is the
leading global sugar
and ethanol producer, with 11% market share in Brazil's
fragmented market. It is
also the third largest fuel distributor in Brazil and the
largest generator of
biomass energy in the country. The downstream business currently
accounts for
approximately 45% of Raizen's EBITDA and 41% of its cash flow
from operations
(CFFO), which therefore reduces the cash flow volatility
associated with the
sugar and ethanol industry. Raizen has a strong liquidity
position of BRL2.3
billion. Its shareholders, Shell Brazil Holdings BV, which is a
subsidiary of
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (rated 'AA' by Fitch), and Cosan S.A.
Industria e Comercio
('BB+'), further support the company's liquidity position
through a USD500
million stand-by committed line of credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current level of cash burn and the weak liquidity position
will result in
near-term downgrades if sugar and ethanol prices do not recover
quickly and
substantially.
Higher prices for sugar and ethanol that would lead to more
robust operating
cash flows and improved liquidity positions could result in
positive rating
actions. Any government measures that lead to increased demand
for ethanol in
Brazil or increased bank lending to the sector would be viewed
positively. A
transparent policy by Petrobras for regularly adjusting local
fuel prices would
also likely improve lenders' confidence in the sector and could
also lead to
positive rating actions.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative Watch:
Biosev S.A
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
'BB-';
--Long-term national scale rating 'A+(bra)'.
Jalles Machado S.A
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Long-term national scale rating 'A+(bra)'.
U.S.J. - Acucar e Alcool S.A.
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'B+';
--Long-term national scale rating 'A-(bra)';
--USD275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 'B+/RR4'.
Tonon Bioenergia S.A.
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 'B/RR4';
--USD230 million senior secured notes issued by Tonon Luxembourg
S.A. and
guaranteed by Tonon Bioenergia S.A. due in 2024 'B/RR4'.
In addition, Fitch affirmed the following ratings:
Raizen Energia S.A.
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--National scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'.
Raizen Combustiveis S.A.
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--National scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'.
Raizen Energy Finance Limited (Raizen Energy Finance):
--Senior unsecured notes due in 2017 at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook for Raizen Energia S.A and affiliates remains
Stable
The agency also rates other sugar and ethanol companies as
follows, whose
ratings were not affected:
Aralco S.A. Industria e Comercio:
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'D';
--National long-term rating 'D(bra)';
--USD250 million senior unsecured senior notes due 2020 issued
by Aralco Finance
S.A. 'C/RR5'.
Virgolino de Oliveira S.A. Acucar e Alcool
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'CC';
--Long term national scale rating 'CC(bra)';
--BRL100 million senior unsecured debentures due 2014 'CC(bra)'.
Virgolino de Oliveira Finance S.A.
--USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 'CC/RR4';
--USD135 million senior secured notes due 2020 'CC/RR4';
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'CC'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, sp CEP 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 31, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
