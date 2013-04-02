(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed UAE-based
Tamweel PJSC's
(Tamweel) ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed Dubai Islamic Bank's (DIB) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The placement of Tamweel's IDRs and Support Rating on RWP
follows the
announcement in Q113 by Tamweel's majority shareholder (DIB -
58.25% stake) of
its intention to fully acquire Tamweel in a share swap deal. The
bid is based on
an offer of 10 new DIB shares for 18 existing Tamweel shares
held. The offer has
been approved by the UAE regulatory authorities and DIB
shareholders, and is now
subject to approval of Tamweel's minority shareholders (deadline
is 31 March
2013). Fitch will resolve the RWP in the coming weeks, once it
has assessed the
outcome of the DIB share swap offer.
As Tamweel is already fully consolidated in DIB's financial
statements, the
acquisition will have very little impact on DIB's risk profile,
and full
ownership should allow better operational integration of Tamweel
into its DIB's
franchise, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
DIB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability
of support from
the UAE authorities, if required. This is based on the bank's
high systemic
importance as the UAE's largest Islamic bank, the strong history
of support for
local banks from the UAE authorities and the Dubai government's
30% stake.
Tamweel's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by expected support
from DIB, which
acquired a controlling stake in Tamweel in November 2010. The
takeover was
arranged by the UAE federal and Dubai authorities to provide
support for
Tamweel. Fitch also considers that the extremely high
probability of support
from the UAE authorities for DIB, would extend to Tamweel, if
needed.
Tamweel now operates exclusively as the group's residential home
financing arm.
Evidence of strong parent and subsidiary linkages include DIB
approving
Tamweel's new strategy, providing high level management
oversight and being the
main source of contingency funding. In addition, DIB has
transferred its
existing residential freehold mortgage portfolio and originating
staff to
Tamweel, while Tamweel plans to originate new business through
DIB's extensive
network and distribution channels.
In early 2012, Tamweel (via a special purpose vehicle, Tamweel
Funding III Ltd)
issued USD300m of five-year fixed rate Sukuk with a DIB
guarantee. The issue's
'A' rating is solely driven by DIB's Long-term IDR, reflecting
Fitch's view that
DIB would stand by its guarantee as set out in the transaction
documents.
In Fitch's view, Tamweel could not operate without the strong
support of its
parent and the funding/access to the markets which DIB provides.
Fitch has
therefore not assigned Tamweel a VR due to its close integration
with its
parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
DIB's VR reflects its strong domestic franchise, satisfactory
funding and
liquidity, and stable profitability. It also considers DIB's
weak asset quality,
high exposure to real estate, high loan concentrations, and, in
this context,
its relatively tight capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
DIB's ratings would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
the ability or
willingness of the UAE authorities' to support the bank. Senior
unsecured
issuance, through DIB Sukuk Company Ltd, has the same Long-term
rating as DIB.
This has been affirmed and is broadly sensitive to the same
considerations.
Tamweel's ratings are sensitive to the outcome of the recent
acquisition offer
by DIB. The full acquisition of Tamweel as well as closer
operational
integration of Tamweel into DIB's franchise could be positive
for its ratings
and resolve the RWP. The ratings are also highly sensitive to
any changes in
Fitch's view of potential support available from the Dubai and
UAE federal
authorities to DIB.
The rating on the guaranteed sukuk issued by Tamweel Funding III
Limited is
equalised with DIB's Long-term IDR, and is therefore highly
sensitive to any
rating action on DIB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Negative pressure on DIB's VR could occur if there was
deterioration in the
domestic operating environment and in the bank's asset quality,
or if there was
a continuing decline in capital ratios. Upward movement is
unlikely considering
the weak asset quality, on-going restructuring of large problem
loans, the high
loan book concentration and the risks inherent in Dubai's real
estate market.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dubai Islamic Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
DIB Sukuk Company Ltd:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Tamweel:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+', placed on RWP
Short-term IDR: 'F2', placed on RWP
Support Rating: '2', placed on RWP
Tamweel Sukuk Limited:
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+', placed on RWP
Tamweel Funding III Limited:
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+', placed on RWP
Guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Tamweel)
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (DIB)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Tamweel)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Secondary Analyst (DIB)
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 29 9131
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012,
and 'Rating
Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
