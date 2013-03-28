(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
placed Tele2 Russia
Holdings AB's (Tele2 Russia) ratings on Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE) following
the announcement that Tele2 Russia is to be acquired by Bank VTB
(JSC)
(VTB;'BBB'/Negative) from Tele2. The RWE is likely to be
resolved once there is
more clarity on the company's long-term shareholding and capital
structure. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
VTB announced that it reached an agreement to acquire Tele2
Russia from its
former 100% shareholder, Tele2. The deal is subject to a
regulatory approval but
the parties do not foresee any regulatory objections and expect
the transaction
to be closed within a short period of time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new shareholder announced that it is a financial investor,
and is likely to
divest of this asset at some point. If VTB commits itself to
this investment for
a few years and puts in place a sustainable capital structure
for Tele2 Russia,
the ratings are likely to be stabilised with a subsequent sale
viewed as an
event risk. Fitch notes that Tele2 Russia may be of strategic
interest to key
Russian telecom players including Rostelecom ('BBB-'/Stable),
Megafon
('BB+'/Stable), MTS ('BB+'/Stable) and Vimpelcom (unrated). If
any of these
groups become controlling shareholders in Tele2 Russia or
strategic shareholders
in partnership with VTB, Tele2 Russia's ratings are unlikely to
come under
downward pressure. An emergence of a weaker shareholder without
a ring-fence
around Tele2 Russia would likely lead to a negative rating
action. A more
complicated shareholder structure without a ring-fence around
Tele2 Russia
and/or a more aggressive capital structure may be concerns, as
would be material
asset divestments by Tele2 Russia.
Rouble bonds issued by Tele2 Russia's subsidiary do not have
change of control
clauses and remain outstanding. Fitch understands the bonds
cannot be called by
the issuer. The bonds were issued by OJSC Saint-Petersburg
Telecom, a subsidiary
of Tele2 Russia. They benefit from the irrevocable undertaking
by Tele2 Russia
Holdings AB and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company
for Tele2
Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
More clarity on Tele2 Russia's long-term shareholding and
capital structure
would likely lead to a rating watch resolution.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: 'BB+'; Placed on RWE
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(rus)'; Placed on RWE
Senior Unsecured Debt: 'BB+'/'AA(rus)'; Placed on RWE
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Sergei Egorov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
