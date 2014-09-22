(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Tesco PLC's 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating and Short-term rating of 'F2' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is below. The rating actions follow the announcement of an overstatement of interim profits, removal of the full-year profit guidance and the initiation of a comprehensive review of these issues. In an announcement today, Tesco advised markets that its half-year trading profit guidance of GBP1.1bn confirmed at its trading update on 29 August 2014 was overstated by an estimated GBP250m due to the timing of commercial income realisation. These accounting errors have resulted in incorrect distribution of income between accounting periods. It is currently being investigated whether these accounting practises will have any material influence on the full-year profit guidance. An external audit investigation has been initiated to review group-wide accounting practises, including the suspension of divisional management. KEY RATING DRIVERS Profit Revision Exacerbates Negative Trend In Profitability The revision of interim trading profits exacerbates negative trends in the core UK operations. Following the August profit warning, Fitch noted that the profitability of domestic operations, trading performance and market share remained under pressure over the summer period and that the EBIT margin erosion guided was sharper than previously anticipated in Fitch's rating case. This trend has been further accelerated as a result of the accounting errors and is evidence of the significant operational leverage in the business, particularly driven by Tesco's dominant presence in the large scale hypermarket formats. Corporate Governance and Strategy Today's announcement also confirms risks around the group's governance. Fitch highlighted in its September comment that the group had been subject to management changes at senior and secondary level, which the agency viewed as a potential negative rating factor for the strategic development of the group in light of increasing competitive pressures in the UK food-retail market. Short-term Liquidity Still Adequate Fitch does not expect today's announcement to have a material immediate effect on Tesco's short-term liquidity, as adjustments affect the P&L reporting, and should not materially weaken cash flow or trigger debt covenants. Liquidity has also been bolstered by the cuts in capex and the interim dividend announced as part of the August trading update. Resolution of RWN To resolve the RWN, Fitch requires transparency around the group's accounting to be restored, leading towards visibility of underlying profitability in the UK operations and the restoration of our confidence in effective corporate governance. Furthermore, Fitch would need to assess any implications the potential accounting adjustments might have on the group's financial structure, debt protection ratios and liquidity profile, including any potential changes to working capital financing. Once transparency has been restored, Fitch will resolve the RWN with reference to the rating sensitivities below. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Group EBIT margin deteriorating to below 4% on a sustained basis, with accelerating competitive pressures in the UK food retail market and continuing headwinds in international operations. -Continued loss of market share in its domestic operations. -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis. -Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x. Positive: Future developments that could collectively lead to positive rating action include: -Sustained group EBIT margin of more than 4.5% (FYE14: 4.9%), reflecting the success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK, improving profitability in its international businesses, and successful strategic repositioning. -FFO fixed charge cover stabilising above 3.0x. -Improving retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x on a sustained basis. -Moving towards positive FCF generation (FCF after capex & dividends). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Tesco PLC Long-term IDR: 'BBB' placed on RWN Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB/F2' placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F2' placed on RWN Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB' placed on RWN ' Short-term rating: 'F2' placed on RWN Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.