(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
state-guaranteed debt
programmes and/or state-guaranteed debt issued by Barclays Bank
plc (Barclays),
Abbey National Treasury Services plc (ANTS), Lloyds TSB Bank
plc, Northern Rock
(Asset Management) (NRAM) and Bradford & Bingley (B&B) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). The rating actions follow the RWN placed on the UK
sovereign Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on 22 March 2013 (see "Fitch Places
United Kingdom
on Rating Watch Negative" available on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Barclays', Lloyds TSB's, and ANTS's guaranteed
programmes and/or
issues made under the programme reflect the guarantee of the UK
government under
the National Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS). Although ANTS has an
NLGS programme
outstanding, it has not issued any notes under it.
NRAM and B&B's senior unsecured debt is guaranteed by the UK
government until
maturity under public law and Fitch views the default risk of
these securities
to be materially the same as the UK sovereign risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED DEBT AND
GUARANTEED PROGRAMME
RATINGS
The banks' senior unsecured guaranteed debt is sensitive to any
change in the UK
sovereign rating. In the case of the NLGS Fitch believes that
timely payment
will be made on any guaranteed liabilities because of the high
strategic
importance of this scheme to the UK government as it is intended
to facilitate
access to cheaper financing for small businesses. In the case of
NRAM and B&B,
the rating is also sensitive to any material changes to the
conditions of the
guarantee granted by the UK government to these banks' senior
debt.
The following is a list of issues affected by this rating
action.
Abbey National Treasury Services
GBP1bn guaranteed programme: 'AAA' placed on RWN
Barclays Bank plc
GBP1.5bn notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0768454844: 'AAA'
placed on RWN
Lloyds TSB Bank plc
GBP6bn guaranteed programme: 'AAA' placed on RWN
GBP1.4bn senior long-term notes issued with NLGS guarantee,
XS0778434000: 'AAA'
placed on RWN
Northern Rock (Asset Management)
Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0209776714; XS0254697807;
XS0203310973;
XS0215699686; XS0204375371; XS0101368818; XS0297756214;
XS0307941764;
XS0220474695,: 'AAA' placed on RWN
Bradford & Bingley
Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0210889605; XS0201827929;
XS0318465795:
'AAA' placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Barclays)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Primary Lloyds (TSB)
Denzil de Bie
Director+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (NRAM, B&B and Abbey National Treasury Services)
Maria Rivas
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1163
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Lloyds TSB, NRAM and B&B and Abbey National
Treasury
Services)
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Barclays)
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
