(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Plans to give tenants of tied UK pubs the option of just paying a market-rate rent are likely to hit pubcos' net income in the medium term, Fitch Ratings says. Higher letting and beer supply costs, combined with potentially shrinking revenues could curtail earnings, but the impact is difficult to quantify and will take a few years to feed through. Following last week's surprise vote in the House of Commons, a mandatory market-rate only (MRO) option is now likely to be included in the statutory code, breaking the 400-year old tied model that requires tenants to buy beer from the pubco. However, the plan may still be watered down or rejected in further parliamentary procedures. The tied model was originally intended to offer below-market rent for tenants in return for a tied agreement on higher priced beers. A Fitch analysis shows that the tied model has not worked in favour of the tenants, who have been squeezed, particularly pre-recession when rents significantly outgrew beer sales. We calculate that the pubcos' rental income per pub increased at a compound growth rate of over 5% versus close to 0% for beer sales between 2004 and 2008. We expect that the new code would improve profit sharing between pubcos and tenants, benefiting tenants to the detriment of pubcos, despite likely increases in rent for MRO contracts in compensation for the loss in beer sales. The code, which would only affect pubcos with over 500 tied pubs, has not been well received by the pubcos. Nevertheless, most of those contacted by Fitch believe their offering may be either largely compliant or could be adapted to compensate for the loss in beer sales - notably by developing rental agreements with some fixed and turnover-based elements, or converting more pubs to franchise-style offers or in-house managed pubs. If the MRO option were to be chosen by a majority of tenants at rent review or lease renewal, the reduced number of tied tenants could lower the bargaining power of the pubcos for the negotiation of beer supply contracts. The pubcos would also have to pay for most of the additional fees associated with the code adjudicator and related mandatory independent assessors. Among Fitch's rated whole business securitisation transactions, the code would affect mostly the pure leased and tenanted pubcos such as Punch Taverns (impacting both securitisations Punch Taverns Finance A plc and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd) and Enterprise Inns (Unique Pub Finance Company Plc), and to a lesser extent the hybrid managed and tenanted operators such as Marston's (Marston's Issuer Plc), Greene King (Greene King Finance Plc) and Spirit (Spirit Issuer Plc). Fitch will closely monitor any new developments on the final details and timing of the bill for any impact on the ratings.