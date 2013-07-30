(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB+' rating to
WellPoint, Inc.'s (WLP) planned issuance of new senior unsecured
notes.
The 'BBB+' rating is equivalent to Fitch's ratings on WLP's
current outstanding
senior unsecured notes. Fitch maintains an 'A-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on
WLP and 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on
various WLP
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook on both the IDR and IFS ratings
is Negative.
Fitch's expectation is that the notes will be issued with a mix
of maturities
and that proceeds will be used to fund repurchases of a
meaningful amount of
comparatively high-coupon outstanding senior unsecured
securities and for
general corporate purposes.
As a result, Fitch believes that WLP's financial leverage
metrics are materially
unchanged and that the company's interest coverage ratios will
improve modestly
as a result of the issue. At June 30, 2013, WLP's ratio of
debt-to-prior four
quarters' aggregate EBITDA was 2.7x and its debt-to-capital
excluding unrealized
gains on fixed maturities investments was 38%. Through the
first half of 2013
the company's operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio was
10.5x.
WLP's ratings continue to reflect the company's strong
competitive positions and
large market shares derived in part by the company's status as a
Blue Cross/Blue
Shield licensee in several key states, generally solid financial
performance and
comparatively high financial leverage.
In 2012, WLP acquired Amerigroup Corporation (AGP) and 1-800
Contacts through
transactions that were principally debt-financed. The
organization's Negative
Outlook primarily reflects uncertainty about WLP's progress in
reducing
acquisition-related run-rate debt-to-EBITDA and financial
leverage ratios (FLR)
to levels that Fitch views as commensurate with the
organization's current
ratings.
To a lesser extent, the Negative Outlook reflects risks related
to the
integration of Amerigroup Corporation and 1-800 Contacts into
the WLP
organization.
Key ratings triggers that would likely result in Fitch revising
WLP's and its
insurance subsidiaries' Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative
include:
--Achieving run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios and financial
leverage ratios of
approximately 2.2x and 35%, respectively;
--AGP and 1-800 Contacts demonstrating consistently solid
financial results and
cash flow generation.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of the
ratings include:
--Run-rate EBITDA margin less than 7%;
--Run-rate EBITDA/interest of less than 7x;
--Run-rate debt/EBITDA ratio in excess of 2.2x and debt-to-total
capital in
excess of 38%;
--Run-rate consolidated RBC ratio of less than 220%(company
action-level basis;
CAL);
--A material goodwill impairment.
Key rating triggers that could result in upgrades to WLP's IDR
and its senior
unsecured securities, and affirmations of WLP subsidiaries' IFS
ratings include:
--A material reduction in leverage, specifically expectations
for a long-term
period of debt/EBITDA below 1.8x;
--Debt/total capital below 25% and EBITDA/interest above 10x;
--Run-rate EBITDA margins in excess of 9%;
--Run-rate consolidated RBC ratio in excess of 300% of CAL.
