(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of Dixons Retail plc within the next 30 days as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of Dixons prior to withdrawal. Fitch's ratings on Dixons are unsolicited and have been provided by us as a service to investors. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction. This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch rates Dixons as follows: Long-term IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating: 'BB-' Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.