(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its
ratings of Dixons
Retail plc within the next 30 days as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to
be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will continue to
maintain coverage
of Dixons prior to withdrawal.
Fitch's ratings on Dixons are unsolicited and have been provided
by us as a
service to investors. Fitch reserves the right in its sole
discretion to
withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it
deems sufficient.
Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback.
Fitch will only
provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the
issuer or
transaction.
This advance notice is provided to permit further investor
feedback to Fitch and
for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's
ratings.
Fitch rates Dixons as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: 'BB-'
Contact:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
