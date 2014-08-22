(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw
its ratings on
NN Group N.V. after a 30-day period beginning today for
commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates NN Group N.V. as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; Stable Outlook
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F2'
--Unsecured ratings 'BBB+'/'F2'
-- Subordinated debt rating 'BBB'
--Hybrid debt rating 'BBB-'
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased coverage by the agency. This
advance notice is
provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for
the benefit of
users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings.
Fitch's last rating action on NN Group N.V. was on 30 April
2014, when the
ratings on NN Group N.V. were affirmed and the Outlook revised
to Stable. For
additional information, see 'Fitch Revises NN Group's Outlook to
Stable; Affirms
IDR at 'A-'', which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
