(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw its ratings on Zurich Insurance after a 30-day period beginning today for commercial reasons. The ratings are uncompensated and provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Fitch rates Zurich Insurance and its subsidiaries as follows: Zurich Insurance Company --IFS rating 'AA-'; Stable Outlook --Long-term IDR 'A+'; Stable Outlook --Senior debt 'A+' --Subordinated debt 'A-' Zurich Finance (USA), Inc. --Senior debt 'A+' --Subordinated debt 'A-' Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt 'A+' Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt 'A-' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt 'A-' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt 'A-' Cloverie plc subordinated debt 'A-' Fitch's ratings on Zurich Insurance are unsolicited. This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch's last rating action for Zurich Insurance was on 3 December 2013, when the ratings were affirmed. For additional information see 'Fitch Affirms Zurich Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Andreas Wagenknecht Director, BRM +49 69 768 076 235 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.