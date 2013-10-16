(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) reported a still solid 1.36% return-on-asset (ROA) during the third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13) despite an industry-wide trend of lower revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. Revenues fell 4% sequentially, primarily driven by lower noninterest income. Noninterest income fell from 2Q'13 due to the impact of higher asset sales and valuations last quarter, as well as lower mortgage loan sales revenues. Similar to banks reporting to date, mortgage originations declined over 20% from the prior quarter, and gain on sale margins fell. PNC has reported a great deal of volatility in mortgage repurchase provisions, ranging from a high of $438 million in 2Q'12 to a low this quarter, when it was a credit of $6 million. PNC recorded gains on its holdings of Visa Class B Shares during 3Q'13 and 2Q'13, around $85 million each quarter. At Sept. 30, 2013, unrecognized pretax gains in these holdings were approximately $675 million. PNC reported a 1% decline in the net interest margin due to further spread compression, and a decline in purchase accounting accretion (PAA). Excluding the impact of PAA, PNC's core net interest margin (NIM) declined 9 basis points (bps) a linked-quarter basis to 3.17%, roughly in line with large regional banks that have reported to date. PNC reported sequential loan growth of 1.6%. While this number is well below historical averages, it is still higher than other large regional banks that have reported to date. Noninterest expenses were very well-controlled, essentially flat on a sequential basis. PNC disclosed it had reached its target of $700 million in cost savings under its Continuous Improvement Program during the quarter. Credit quality continues to generally improve for PNC, and the company reported still low net charge-offs (NCOs) of just 47 bps during 3Q'13. PNC's NCOs can be a bit lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, ranging from 44 bps last quarter to 99 bps in 1Q'13. Reported nonaccrual assets also declined 3% on a sequential basis. PNC's reported an estimated Tier 1 common ratio of 10.4% at June 30, 2013, up 30 bps on a sequential basis. PNC disclosed its estimated Tier 1 common ratio of 8.6% under Basel III, up 40 bps from the prior quarter, and above the company's current guideline of between 8% and 8.5%. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Justin Fuller Director +1-212-908-2057 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.