(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
still solid 1.36% return-on-asset (ROA) during the third quarter
of 2013 (3Q'13)
despite an industry-wide trend of lower revenues, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Revenues fell 4% sequentially, primarily driven by lower
noninterest income.
Noninterest income fell from 2Q'13 due to the impact of higher
asset sales and
valuations last quarter, as well as lower mortgage loan sales
revenues.
Similar to banks reporting to date, mortgage originations
declined over 20% from
the prior quarter, and gain on sale margins fell. PNC has
reported a great deal
of volatility in mortgage repurchase provisions, ranging from a
high of $438
million in 2Q'12 to a low this quarter, when it was a credit of
$6 million.
PNC recorded gains on its holdings of Visa Class B Shares during
3Q'13 and
2Q'13, around $85 million each quarter. At Sept. 30, 2013,
unrecognized pretax
gains in these holdings were approximately $675 million.
PNC reported a 1% decline in the net interest margin due to
further spread
compression, and a decline in purchase accounting accretion
(PAA). Excluding
the impact of PAA, PNC's core net interest margin (NIM) declined
9 basis points
(bps) a linked-quarter basis to 3.17%, roughly in line with
large regional banks
that have reported to date. PNC reported sequential loan growth
of 1.6%. While
this number is well below historical averages, it is still
higher than other
large regional banks that have reported to date.
Noninterest expenses were very well-controlled, essentially flat
on a sequential
basis. PNC disclosed it had reached its target of $700 million
in cost savings
under its Continuous Improvement Program during the quarter.
Credit quality continues to generally improve for PNC, and the
company reported
still low net charge-offs (NCOs) of just 47 bps during 3Q'13.
PNC's NCOs can be
a bit lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, ranging from 44 bps last
quarter to 99 bps
in 1Q'13. Reported nonaccrual assets also declined 3% on a
sequential basis.
PNC's reported an estimated Tier 1 common ratio of 10.4% at June
30, 2013, up 30
bps on a sequential basis. PNC disclosed its estimated Tier 1
common ratio of
8.6% under Basel III, up 40 bps from the prior quarter, and
above the company's
current guideline of between 8% and 8.5%.
