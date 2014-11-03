(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 80 Chinese Corporates: Top Debt & Cash Flow Changes here SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 02 (Fitch) Forty-eight out of Fitch Ratings' portfolio of 80 rated Chinese corporates are in the credit positive "blue" or "purple" zones of cash flow growth exceeding net debt growth, based on our financial forecasts for 2014 and 2015. Conversely 32 are in the credit negative "red" or "orange" zones of growth in net debt being higher than cash flow. Fitch forecasts Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) Baosteel and Poly Real Estate to be in the "blue joy zone", ranking among the top Chinese companies rated by Fitch with the highest projected cash flows and debt re-payment over 2014 and 2015. In contrast, their SOE counterparts China Mobile, China Telecom, CNOOC and CNPC are likely to be in the "red pain zone" of companies with the biggest drops in cash flow and largest increases in net debt over 2014 and 2015. Among the non-SOE companies, Baidu, China Properties Group and China Hongqiao are in the "blue joy zone", and Zoomlion in the "red pain zone". The categorisation is the result of Fitch's analysis of historical and projected changes in net debt and operating EBITDAR (as a proxy for cash flow) on our portfolio of 80 Chinese corporates, which comprises 27 SOEs and 53 non-SOEs. Fitch generated a number of top 10 net debt and operating EBITDAR lists for both groups, and used these to show which corporates are undergoing the most significant changes on an absolute basis. We also examine the percentage change in net debt and operating EBITDAR, as well as leverage changes. Power utility, energy and telecom corporates dominate the list of 10 SOEs whose net debt will increase the most over 2014-2015, driven by higher capex to meet rising and shifting consumer demand. Property developers and homebuilders are prominent in the non-SOE companies whose net debt will increase the most, but this appears justified by their inclusion on the list of 10 non-SOEs with biggest projected increase in cash flow. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0366 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Andrew Steel Regional Managing Director, APAC Corporate Ratings +65 6796 7231 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.