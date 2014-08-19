(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) The latest ruling by Portugal's
constitutional court
partially approving expenditure measures reduces a key near-term
risk to
consolidation and keeps the sovereign on track to hit its fiscal
targets this
year, Fitch Ratings says. It limits future fiscal flexibility,
although the
consequences for debt reduction will partly depend on whether
Portugal can
sustain its return to economic growth.
The court said 14 August that temporary pay cuts for some public
sector workers
proposed for this year and next year are constitutionally
acceptable, but that
they should not be extended beyond 2015. It said a levy on some
public sector
pensions would be unacceptable.
Temporary pay cuts have already been used in Portugal to cut
expenditure. The
ruling reinforces our view that Portugal will hit its 2014
fiscal target of a
general government deficit of 4% of GDP, down from 4.5% last
year. We forecast a
further reduction to 2.7% in 2015, when the government plans
another sharp
reduction in expenditure. This is marginally above the
government's 2.5% target
due to more conservative growth assumptions.
This view is also supported by Portugal's solid fiscal
performance so far in
2014 and by the authorities' track record of finding offsetting
measures to
previous rulings. (The general government provisional balance
adjusted for
one-off items to June was in deficit EUR3.9bn, down from a
deficit of EUR4.8bn
in the same period last year, according to UTAO, the
parliamentary technical
unit for budget support.)
The ruling highlights the capacity of the court to constrain
fiscal policy. It
concerns provisions in the 2014 supplementary budget that were
specifically
designed to replace other measures that the court had previously
struck down.
Indeed, the wage reductions envisaged for 2016-2018 now cannot
be implemented.
According to its fiscal strategy for 2014-2018, the government
plans to cut
public expenditure to 43% of GDP in 2018 (from over 48% last
year), through
employee compensation and headcount reduction measures (the
latter may
ultimately be more significant given that the planned wage cuts
are temporary).
Political risk to consolidation remains significant following
Portugal's 'clean
exit' from its EU-IMF programme in May. The next government -
elections are due
by October 2015 - may be more reliant on tax increases, which
are increasingly
politically contentious, if it wants to maintain consolidation
consistent with
falling public debt ratios. We forecast a gradual reduction from
129% of GDP to
110% by 2023.
Continued improvement in macroeconomic performance may make this
constraint less
burdensome. 2Q14 GDP rose by 0.6% qoq, continuing the return to
growth that has
improved public debt dynamics. This was a key driver of our
Outlook revision on
Portugal's 'BB+' sovereign rating to Positive from Negative in
April.
Nevertheless, risks to growth remain, including deflation
(annual inflation was
negative 0.7% in July), which could slow corporate balance-sheet
adjustment as
well as threatening public debt reduction targets.
