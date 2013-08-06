(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Asset quality deterioration, the biggest risk for Portuguese banks, is likely to continue in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. We believe banks' asset quality is likely to suffer for some time because of a lagging effect, even though we expect the economy to come out of recession next year.

Loans to SMEs and construction, real estate, and the domestic consumer sectors have experienced the greatest deterioration in the last 18 months. We expect these segments to remain vulnerable, especially as we expect Portuguese GDP to fall 2.6% in 2013 and grow a mere 0.2% in 2014. Residential mortgages have held up well considering the tough environment, despite some weakening. But we believe retail housing loans are at risk as unemployment is increasing by more than we originally envisaged. We forecast unemployment will rise to 18.5% by 2014.

The major Portuguese banks we rate - Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Millenium bcp, Banco BPI and Santander Totta - face high single-name risk concentration, which could pose a risk if large credits experience difficulties. However, most of the largest exposures tend to be to major domestic private-sector companies and utilities, which so far have proved resilient and are performing.

We expect non-performing loans to rise in 2013 and 2014, although at a slower pace if the economic recession recedes. The latter should also be reflected in loan impairment charges as banks will want to keep coverage ratios stable to offset downside risk in Portugal, including that of falling collateral values. These charges together with pressure on net interest margins will threaten earnings, and only partially be offset by revenue opportunities from carry trades, profitable foreign business and cost reductions.

There is also a risk of an increasing spill-over of loan impairments into other assets, for example property assets, although, unlike other European countries, Portugal has not experienced a housing bubble. Portuguese authorities have been reviewing the banks' loan books since 2011, which should temper further material regulatory impairments.

The banking system has improved its capitalisation and is balancing its funding structure but remains vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic and sovereign developments. The recent resignation of Portugal's finance minister and the tendered resignation of the foreign minister generated market volatility and uncertainty.

However, our base case remains that programme implementation will stay on track. A sustained stabilisation of the economy and the political situation in Portugal would support scope for Viability Rating upside for the two banks with better financial and credit risk profiles - Banco BPI and Santander Totta. Portuguese banks' Issuer Default Ratings are driven by support.

For more information on the sector, see our report Major Portuguese Banks: Peer Review, published today on www.fitchratings.com.