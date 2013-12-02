(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Asset-quality deterioration, the largest risk for Portuguese banks, is likely to lessen in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. We expect non-performing loans (NPL) to rise further, although more slowly as the economy just about comes out of recession next year. The banks also remain vulnerable to sovereign risks, including Portugal's progress with the IMF-EU programme. These underpin our Negative Outlook for the sector.

There was already a slowdown in new NPL formation in the first nine months of 2013. But loans to SMEs and construction, real estate, and domestic consumer sectors are still vulnerable in 2014 as we forecast a mere 0.2% GDP growth. The risks will not fully recede until there is a firm economic recovery.

The extent to which banks are affected depends on their loan mix. Of the banks we rate, Millennium bcp, Caixa Geral de Depositos, Caixa Economica Montepio Geral and Banif have more significant exposure to the construction and real estate sectors. This explains most of the asset-quality deterioration in recent years. Their NPLs are likely to peak after those of their domestic peers.

Another source of credit risk for Portuguese banks is sovereign debt holdings, largely concentrated on Portugal. Some banks increased their exposure in 2013, largely in short-term instruments, to support revenues by undertaking carry trades. We expect overall volumes to stay high in 2014 as this strategy continues, so the banks will remain exposed to fluctuations in reserve valuations depending on sovereign debt pricing. If Portugal continues to deliver on its programme targets, sovereign debt valuation risks could reduce further or stabilise in 2014.

Loan impairment charges are likely to stabilise in 2014, but stay high, as banks will want to maintain coverage ratios to offset downside risk in Portugal, including falls in collateral value. The Portuguese authorities have been reviewing the banks' loan books since 2011, which means banks should be well placed coming into the ECB's asset-quality review and stress test, although this would depend on final criteria applied.

The banks' improved capitalisation should also help them with the assessments. Their core capital ratios were well above the 10% minimum required by the Bank of Portugal at end-Q313, providing a buffer against credit deterioration.

The banks have also strengthened their funding structures and we believe they will continue to focus on deposit growth, moderate loan deleveraging and reducing central bank funding. But capital and funding may come under pressure if the recession is prolonged and market volatility returns.

For more details on our expectations for Portuguese banks in the coming year, see "2014 Outlook: Portuguese Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.