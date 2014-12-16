(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Portuguese banks' impaired
loans are
likely to reach a peak in 2015 and then level off, supported by
a return to
domestic economic growth, Fitch Ratings says. This, together
with moderately
improving profitability, has led us to revise our sector outlook
to stable from
negative. But challenges remain to reduce the large stock of
problem assets,
more meaningfully improve sustainable earnings and reinforce
capital buffers.
The economic recovery has been broad, with a rebound in private
consumption and
gross fixed investment. We expect GDP to grow 1.2% in 2015, and
a steady fall in
unemployment to 13.8%. This should support a further slowdown in
the pace of
asset-quality deterioration. But meaningful improvements in
asset-quality
indicators are likely to take time due to the large amounts of
bad debt, in the
absence of significant disposals. We believe investor appetite
to acquire banks'
foreclosed real estate assets or portfolios of problem loans is
modest.
Ongoing balance sheet de-risking and muted economic growth will
be a drag on
lending volumes. Growth is likely from the banks' international
subsidiaries,
largely in Portuguese-speaking countries, although new lending
volumes may be
affected by the economic drag from lower oil prices. These
overseas exposures
are a relatively small part of the overall loan book, so
Portuguese banks' asset
quality should not be materially affected by oil-price
volatility.
We expect aggregate net income for rated banks to return to
positive thanks to
international operations, lower cost of deposits, declining loan
impairment
charges and reduced overheads. But net income will be low due to
low interest
rates, subdued earnings and still large impairment charges. This
means internal
capital generation is likely to be limited. Portuguese banks
remain vulnerable
to stress, although capital should be sufficient to absorb
moderate shocks.
There is a contingent risk for the Portuguese banks from the
sale of Novo Banco,
the bridge bank, which received assets and liabilities from
Banco Espirito Santo
as part of the resolution plan put in place in August 2014. Novo
Banco is due to
be sold within two years, with the rest of the banks covering
any losses from
the sale through their resolution fund contributions. These are
likely to be
spread out over several years and if so would reduce the
negative drag on bank
earnings and capital.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative, reflecting our view that
there is a clear
intention to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the EU.
For more details on our expectations for Portuguese banks, see
"2015 Outlook:
Portuguese Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
