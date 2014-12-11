(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Non-life insurers in China will
continue to
require new capital as their expanding portfolios put further
strain on their
solvency ratios, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Steady
sales of motor
vehicles, greater penetration of non-motor insurance lines and
insurers' effort
in expanding their product reach will continue to underpin the
growth dynamics
of the sector in 2015.
With non-life insurers' net retained premiums continuing to
outpace their
generation of internal surplus, they will continue to need
infusions of new
capital. Most major non-life insurers already reported a decline
in solvency
buffers in 2013 due to weak underwriting results and rapid
expansion; major
listed non-life insurers' solvency ratios were still below 200%
at end-1H14. Net
premium leverage in terms of the ratio of net written premiums
to shareholders'
equity for the sector has remained high, indicating insurers'
weak capacity to
withstand potential earning shocks.
The underwriting profitability for commercial motor insurance is
likely to
remain weak in the near term given keen market rivalry. Fitch
expects
underwriting deficits from compulsory third-party liability
motor insurance to
persist due to tightly regulated pricing. While some insurers
have tried to
stage turnarounds through stricter expense control and better
claim management,
Fitch expects insurers with limited operating scale to continue
to suffer
underwriting losses.
Claims associated with natural disasters will remain the main
source of
underwriting volatility for most non-life insurers despite the
low penetration
rate for catastrophe coverage. The higher frequency of
weather-related loss and
persistent soft pricing conditions in commercial property
insurance will
continue to weaken property insurers' operating margin.
The introduction of a proposed new risk-based capital regime,
China Risk
Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS), is likely to spur insurers to
re-evaluate
their strategies associated with underwriting, reinsurance and
investment. In
contrast to the current solvency regime, the C-ROSS would apply
different
capital risk charges on different insurance lines. Insurers with
thin capital
resources might retreat from those business lines with high
capital risk charges
and weak underwriting results. Insurers could reduce their
exposure to risky
assets if these securities strain their capital adequacy.
The stable sector outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
insurers will
maintain sound flexibility to replenish their capital to support
business
expansion, despite weak underwriting performance. The sector
outlook could be
revised to negative if there is a dramatic deterioration in the
motor class's
underwriting result due to intensifying rivalry and significant
impairment loss
from asset volatility.
Fitch could change the sector outlook to negative if losses from
major natural
disasters greatly dampen insurers' solvency position on an
industry-wide basis.
Fitch believes most Chinese insurers will continue to prudently
manage their
risk accumulation through catastrophe modelling and reinsurance
coverage.
The report, "2015 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
