(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 13 (Fitch) Strong growth in the volume of U.S.
consumer
transactions conducted with prepaid credit cards is likely to
continue,
according to Fitch Ratings. The shift is partly driven by the
popularity of gift
cards, as well as a desire by consumers to more carefully manage
their finances,
as evidenced by meaningful deleveraging since the onset of the
financial crisis.
According to the latest payments data provided by the Federal
Reserve, general
purpose prepaid card payments have been the fastest-growing
noncash payment
method in the U.S. for the last several years. Between 2009 and
2012, the number
of prepaid card transactions grew by an annual rate of 33.5%,
far outstripping
similar rates for other types of noncash payment. The total
number of prepaid
card transactions reached 3.1 billion in 2012, 1.8 billion more
than 2009.
Private-label prepaid cards also posted strong growth, up 9.7%
annually over the
same period.
The growing popularity of prepaid cards is, in part, a
consequence of the Durbin
Amendment, which reduced the amount of interchange revenue
earned by banks for
debit card transactions. To help offset the revenue decline,
many banks
reinstituted fees on checking accounts and cancelled associated
reward programs.
The checking fees are burdensome to low-balance account holders,
and many have
closed accounts and looked for alternative banking products.
Prepaid cards have become a popular substitute for checking
accounts and some
banks have introduced products to target the large
"under-banked" population. In
October 2012, American Express teamed up with Walmart to
introduce the Bluebird
card; a low- to no-fee card, with no minimum balance
requirements. At their
recent financial community meeting, American Express indicated
that more than $2
billion had been loaded on Bluebird cards since their launch,
with 39% of funds
coming from direct deposits in 2013.
Still, a large portion of prepaid cards continue to charge fees
(e.g. monthly
fees, ATM fees) and some come with expiration dates, which has
garnered the
attention of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
According to its
rulemaking agenda released last fall, the CFPB is targeting May
2014 for
proposed regulation on prepaid cards.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, recently introduced a bill that would
require new
disclosures for prepaid cards, including clearer fee tables. The
bill would also
require the CFPB to issue rules to standardize fee disclosures.
The bill is
focused on both reloadable and nonreloadable cards in excess of
$250.
JP Morgan recently announced its intention to sell its prepaid
card business.
This is mainly due to higher perceived risk, but also because
relationships with
consumers are not direct and therefore harder to manage. It is
possible that
increased regulatory oversight could prompt more banks to
rethink their strategy
on prepaid cards and potentially exit the business. In this
scenario, Fitch
believes there are benefits for nonbank players such as American
Express, Green
Dot and NetSpend (a wholly owned subsidiary of Total Systems
Services, Inc.).
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
