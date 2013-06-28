(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Prepayments and higher house prices have helped stop loan-to-value (LTV) ratios in the Australian mortgage market rising, Fitch Ratings says. Overall, our analysis of more than AUD180bn of outstanding mortgages in 141 Australian RMBS deals indicates that just 0.5% of these mortgages are in negative equity after taking into account revaluations due to property indexation.

The index analysis shows that 70% of properties have increased in price, pushing the weighted average LTV across all mortgages down to 57.2% of the indexed property value, from 63.3% of the original property valuation. Prepayments are also helping keep LTVs from rising. Loan-by-loan data show that just 6.6% of loans have a current unindexed LTV of over 90%, and the figure drops to 5.2% on a current indexed basis. Without allowing for indexation and prepayments, the figure would be closer to 10%.

The regions that suffered the largest house price declines from their peak to 31 March 2013 are East Gold Coast (-19.7%), Ipswich City (-10.0%) and Logan City (-9.6%) in Queensland; Boroondara City (-8.9%) and Southern Melbourne (-8.5%) in Victoria; and Hobart (-8.2%). Borrowers in these regions are more vulnerable to negative equity.

However, where prices have fallen there is usually sufficient equity either from the initial purchase deposit or borrowers making repayments ahead of schedule. As a result, only a very small proportion of households have suffered negative equity against their property.

We assessed indexed loan-level revaluations in the Australian residential mortgage market ahead of our expected introduction of property price indexation into our Australian RMBS analysis later this year. We used the indices for units and houses in 76 Fitch-defined regions, based largely on the Australian Bureau of Statistics subdivisions, that we plan to use in our RMBS analysis. The indices are provided by RP Data/Rismark, and will be updated quarterly.

The volume of securitised mortgages in the study represents about 13% by value of the total housing loan stock in Australia, and securitised pools tend to be representative of lenders' overall mortgage portfolio. Therefore, the securitised mortgages provide a good proxy for the LTV of the Australian residential housing finance sector. The loans in our analysis were originated by the major banks, regional banks, building societies, non-banks and credit unions across Australia.