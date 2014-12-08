(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says prospects for
EMEA bank ratings
remain challenging in 2015 as Outlooks and Watches on
Fitch-rated entities in
the sector retain a negative bias. Many EU banks face potential
downgrade
pressure due to expected changes in state support under EU Bank
Recovery and
Resolution plans.
The trend to build up bail-in buffers and Basel 3 offers
structural support to
senior and regulatory capital issuance, but weak economic growth
and generally
solid liquidity profiles mean that banks can wait if market
conditions are
unfavourable.
The volume of bank bond downgrades doubled in 9M14 yoy, led by
banks in Austria,
the UK, and Portugal (following the demise of Banco Espirito
Santo). Changes to
systemic state support assumptions were behind Austrian bank
downgrades, which
accounted for the majority (31%). Overall, downgrades affected
5.7% of
financial-sector bonds outstanding in 9M14, down 0.1pp from the
level in 2013.
Issuance in 10M14 increased 8% yoy, boosted by a doubling in
subordinated bonds
on tightening spreads. The rise more than offset an 18% fall in
covered bond
volume, which dropped to its lowest level in at least 10 years.
Issuance of
additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds surged to EUR45bn in 10M14 - 2.5x
the 2013 total -
helped by a record monthly volume of EUR11bn in September, led
by UK banks.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Financials
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
