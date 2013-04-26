(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 26 (Fitch) Prologis, Inc.'s (NYSE: PLD) recent
$1.3 billion
follow-on common stock offering is a material credit positive,
according to
Fitch Ratings. Recent delevering and expectations of continued
progress were
incorporated into the upgrade of PLD's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB' in
February 2013. The timing and scope of the offering surpassed
Fitch's
expectations and hastened delevering; however, sizable 2014 debt
maturities and
expected development starts remain upcoming funding priorities.
Absent
additional equity offerings, leverage would increase from 1Q2013
pro forma
levels. Additional equity funding would have positive rating
implications all
else being equal.
Fitch currently rates PLD, its operating partnership, Prologis,
L.P. and its
subsidiary Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
(collectively,
Prologis or the company) as follows:
Prologis, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB';
--$100 million preferred stock 'BB+'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB';
--$1.7 billion global senior credit facility 'BBB';
--$5 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--$738 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB';
--EUR487.5 million senior unsecured term loan 'BBB'.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
--JPY36.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
'BBB';
--JPY10 billion senior unsecured term loan 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As noted by Fitch on Feb. 21, 2013, the upgrade of PLD's IDR was
driven in large
part by the material reduction in leverage, principally via the
European joint
venture with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) and the
initial public
offering of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc., a Japanese REIT. The
recent equity
offering bolsters PLD's liquidity and accelerates its delevering
progress. The
'BBB' rating takes into account the company's global industrial
real estate
platform including the private capital franchise, a granular
tenant roster, and
strong access to capital. Credit concerns include development
funding including
speculative projects and significant 2014 debt maturities that
weaken liquidity.
IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS
During 1Q2013, PLD's industrial portfolio continued to recover.
Cash same-store
NOI (SSNOI) increased by 1.8% in 1Q2013 and rental rates on the
operating
portfolio was positive 2% after 17 quarters of negative
rollover. Operating
portfolio occupancy declined sequentially to 93.7% as of March
31, 2013 from 94%
as of Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch projects low single digit SSNOI
growth through 2015.
GLOBAL PLATFORM
The company's large platform limits the risk of over-exposure to
any one
region's fundamentals, with 52.6% of 1Q'2013 NOI derived from
Prologis-defined
global markets in the Americas, 21.1% in Europe, 8.7% in Asia,
and the remainder
in regional and other markets. The private capital platform
provides an
additional layer of fee income and recurring cash distributions
to cover PLD's
fixed charges. In addition, Prologis has a granular tenant
roster, including top
three tenants DHL (2% of annual base rent), CEVA Logistics (1.3%
of annual base
rent) and Kuehne & Nagel (1.2% of annual base rent), with no
other tenant
exceeding 1% of annual base rent.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Legacy ProLogis and AMB Property Corporation both had strong
access to capital,
and since the merger Prologis has raised proceeds via a
multicurrency unsecured
term loan and private capital financings and recast its
multicurrency unsecured
revolving credit facility. The follow-on equity offering above
consensus net
asset value is another indication of PLD's strong access to
capital.
LEVERAGE SOLID FOR 'BBB'
1Q2013 leverage was 6.8x including Fitch's estimate of recurring
JV cash
distributions (7.8x excluding JV cash distributions), compared
with 8.4x in
4Q2012. Assuming all of the net proceeds were used to repay
debt, the common
stock offering accelerates the delevering process to 6.1x pro
forma including
Fitch's estimate of recurring JV cash distributions (6.9x
excluding JV cash
distributions). Fitch expects that a portion of net proceeds
from the offering
will be used to fund development, and absent additional equity
offerings,
leverage would trend back towards the mid-6x range.
INCREASING SPECULATIVE DEVELOPMENT
Prologis' development activities entail lease-up risk, as
speculative projects
represented approximately 65% of 1Q2013 development starts
(including PLD's
share and its partners' share), up from 43% of the development
pipeline in
FY2012. The pipeline is increasing and large on an absolute
basis but manageable
on a relative basis as cost to complete development represented
3% of gross
assets at March 31, 2013, compared with 3.2% as of Dec. 31,
2012. The pipeline
should remain active in the coming years due to industrial real
estate
supply-demand dynamics.
SIZEABLE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING
Fitch's base case assumes $1.65 billion of development starts
for 2013, of which
PLD's share is approximately $1.2 billion, followed by
approximately $1 billion
of annual starts in 2014 and 2015, with assumed development
yields in the 7.5%
range. In the event that the company funds this activity
principally with its
global senior credit facility and long-term debt financings,
leverage would
increase, while continued equity funding could have positive
rating
implications.
DISPOSITION/CONTRIBUTION EXECUTION RISK LARGELY REMOVED
Fitch base case assumes $8.75 billion of dispositions and
contributions in 2013,
$5.25 billion of which is PLD's share in 2013 (representing the
midpoint of PLD
guidance). This includes the $1.55 billion of asset
contributions to the Norges
JV, $1.7 billion of contributions to the J-REIT, and $2 billion
in additional
dispositions and contributions.
NEAR-TERM MATURITIES ADDRESSED
Prologis intends to use the net proceeds from the common stock
offering for
general corporate purposes. In the short-term, it expects to
repay global line
borrowings ($421 million) and the 6.30% senior notes due 2013
($202.3 million)
and to repurchase all of the 2.625% convertible senior notes due
2038 ($342
million).
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY DESPITE 2014 MATURITIES
The offering addresses near-term debt maturities, and liquidity
coverage
including development is projected to be 1.0x for the period
April 1, 2013 to
Dec. 31, 2014 assuming no additional capital raises. This is
principally due to
2014 maturities, which represent 25.9% of total pro rata
maturities. Liquidity
sources include unrestricted cash, availability under revolving
credit
facilities pro forma for common stock offering, and projected
retained cash
flows from operating activities. Liquidity uses include pro rata
debt maturities
after extension options at PLD's option, projected recurring
capital
expenditures. When including incremental dispositions and
contributions as a
liquidity source and acquisitions and development starts as a
liquidity use,
liquidity coverage is 1.2x. Assuming 90% of 2013-2014 secured
debt maturities
are refinanced, liquidity coverage is 1.7x.
Prologis has strong contingent liquidity with unencumbered
assets (1Q'2013
estimated unencumbered NOI divided by a 7.0% capitalization
rate) to pro forma
unsecured debt of 2.7x. When applying a stressed 50% haircut to
the book value
of land held, pro forma unencumbered asset coverage improves to
2.8x. At a
stressed 8% capitalization rate, pro forma unencumbered asset
coverage is 2.3x,
and 2.5x when applying a stressed 50% haircut to the book value
of land held. In
addition, the covenants in the company's debt agreements do not
restrict
financial flexibility, and the company's AFFO payout ratio was
96.2% in 1Q2013
indicating some liquidity generated from operating cash flow.
PREFERRED REDEMPTIONS IMPROVE COVERAGE
1Q2013 fixed-charge coverage pro forma for the common stock
offering and recent
preferred stock redemptions is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating
at 2.0x,
compared with 1.8x in 1Q2013 and 1.6x in 4Q2012. Fitch defines
fixed-charge
coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's
estimate of recurring
cash distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring
capital
expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided by
total interest
incurred and preferred stock dividends. Fitch's base case
anticipates that
coverage will approach 2.5x over the next 12-to-24 months due to
low expected
single-digit same-store NOI growth, which is strong for the
'BBB' rating.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining above
1.25x (liquidity
coverage is 1.0x and 1.2x when including incremental
dispositions and
contributions as a liquidity source and acquisitions and
development starts as a
liquidity use);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x (pro
forma leverage is
6.1x assuming all of the net proceeds are used to repay debt but
in the mid-6x
range absent additional equity offerings);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x (pro forma
coverage is 2.0x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining below
1.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage ratio sustaining
below 1.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
