(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) The doubling of property
transaction fees in
Dubai to limit speculative buying, reinforced by planned caps
for mortgage
lending, could help contain property risk for UAE banks as the
real estate
sector recovers, Fitch Ratings says. In addition, the banks have
already built
up capital buffers since the 2008 property crisis that give them
some protection
against asset-quality problems.
The new 4% fee effective from 6 October should help property
prices recover at
more sustainable levels in Dubai. Some estimates suggest that
real estate prices
in prime areas in the emirate have risen by up to 30% in 2013 to
date, after
falling by over 60% from their 2008 peak. The higher fees go
some way towards
helping to prevent excessive speculation, particularly where a
high proportion
of purchases and sales are purely cash driven. From a credit
perspective, the
UAE central bank's plans to impose maximum loan-to-value limits
for residential
mortgages that are being finalised would do more to prevent
another build-up of
asset-quality problems for banks.
Despite the improving economy, signs of a real estate recovery
in Dubai and
property prices generally rising across the UAE, the banks are
still dealing
with asset-quality problems from the 2008 crisis. Impaired loans
slightly
declined to 7.5% on average at end-H113 for the largest nine UAE
banks, from
7.8% at end-2012, and largely consist of exposure to real estate
and
government-related entities (GREs).
It is likely that non-performing loans have peaked. The more
upbeat operating
environment and a return of market confidence in the UAE should
prevent any
further wide-scale asset-quality deterioration in the short
term. However there
are still some uncertainties for the property sector in Dubai,
particularly
outside prime areas. Oversupply in the real estate sector as
projects are
completed could lead to asset-quality issues, but we expect the
medium- to
long-term nature of major new projects to reduce this risk.
Debt restructuring of troubled Dubai-based GREs is progressing,
but further
actions cannot be ruled out, so this could add to impaired
loans. In the long
term we believe planned regulations to restrict loan
concentration to GREs would
benefit banks' credit profiles. Compliance may take time for
some banks with
high concentrations.
Overall, UAE banks remain profitable, despite the asset-quality
issues. We
believe that pre-impairment operating profit is able to absorb
high credit
costs. Fitch core capital ratios have also strengthened, to
13.8% on average for
the nine largest banks at end-H113, well above the end-2008
level of 10.7%. This
provides a solid cushion against asset-quality deterioration.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
