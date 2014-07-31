(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Captive Insurers as Multistate Reinsurers (Potential Implications) here CHICAGO, July 31 (Fitch) As stated in a new report, Fitch Ratings believes new requirements proposed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to subject corporate captive insurers to full NAIC accreditation standards could materially increase costs for these captives, and could lead to disclosure of information that the captive's parent views as competitively sensitive. This could lead such captive arrangements to be moved offshore, which could have the unintended consequence of weakening, rather than strengthening, captive regulation and disclosure. Fitch believes the recent proposal stems from an ongoing controversy over the use of captive life reinsurers for life insurance reserve financing. Some key states, most notably New York, have deep concerns with the use of captive insurers for this purpose. The NAIC and the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) have also become involved in the debate. The NAIC recently proposed new accreditation standards which would require certain captives to comply with the accounting and disclosure rules for traditional insurance companies. This addresses a core concern voiced by critics, which is lack of transparency and consistency in the regulation of captives. However, read literally, the NAIC proposal would apply not only to captive life reinsurers, but also potentially to other captives including traditional corporate-sponsored captives. Fitch has found it difficult to ascertain if the regulatory intent is truly to include traditional corporate-sponsored captives, or if the current wording in the regulation simply needs to be tightened up. Therefore, Fitch would urge the NAIC to clarify its position. It is likely the proposed standards were primarily intended to cover life captives used for reserve financing, since the proposal focuses on captives acting as multistate reinsurers and excludes captives owned by non-insurance entities for the "management of their own risk." Life captives are typically reinsurers, are owned by an insurance company, and are often domiciled in a different state than the parent insurer. Thus, Fitch believes they are to be subject to the proposed regulation. However, Fitch notes many corporate-sponsored captives are also technically multistate reinsurers, since they use fronting insurers. While there are exceptions for captives used for management of the sponsor's own risk, many such captives also write some third-party business, which may negate the exception. If necessary, Fitch expects many corporate-sponsored captives would cease writing third-party business, or would start to write such business via offshore captives to avoid being swept into the regulation. Fitch has stated previously that it would view increased transparency regarding captive insurers positively (see Fitch: New York Regulatory Criticisms: Captives and AXXX Reserves Called into Question, dated Oct. 16, 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com). Generally, Fitch supports greater public disclosure for essentially all forms of financial arrangements, as Fitch's primary source of information in support of its analyses is public information. However, Fitch also believes any public policy decisions on public disclosure standards must weigh all perspectives, including the sponsor's or captive's desire to protect market-sensitive information. The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Keith Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.