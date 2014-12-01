(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) A Danish government proposal requiring mortgage banks to hold additional buffers equivalent to 2% of total loans may end up higher when finalised to achieve resolution objectives, Fitch Ratings says. A resolution buffer for mortgage institutions in Denmark, which are almost exclusively funded by covered bonds, may have ratings implications depending on debt mix changes and how subordination is achieved. The buffer, which can be met with common equity, junior debt and senior unsecured debt, appears low compared with the at least 6% leverage requirement proposed by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for global systemically important banks' (GSIBs) total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC). None of the Danish specialist mortgage banks is a GSIB, but we believe some of the FSB's TLAC principles will help shape other bail-in buffer initiatives globally, including the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive's (BRRD) minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). We therefore consider the FSB's proposals to set a reasonable benchmark for calibrating resolution buffers, even though there are differences in the buffers' relationships with other capital requirements, TLAC is not the same as MREL and Danish mortgage banks are exempt from MREL. A 2% requirement would mean a DKK50bn (EUR6.7bn) buffer for the DKK2.5trn loans held in the Danish mortgage bank sector, of which DKK23bn would be for Nykredit and DKK15bn for Realkredit Danmark, the two largest mortgage institutions. Nykredit would have to raise about DKK2.8bn of eligible instruments to meet the new resolution buffer, taking into account excess capital above 2019 total capital requirements (14.5%; excluding countercyclical buffers) and existing senior unsecured debt. This is manageable given current levels of senior and junior debt. If Nykredit chooses to only use junior debt, the amount doubles to DKK6.5bn, but remains manageable. Realkredit Danmark already holds sufficient buffers. The Danish central bank said the proposed 2% buffer seems low and that the regulator should be allowed to impose the MREL requirement on a mortgage bank if necessary to achieve resolution without state funds. It advocates an increase in the proposed buffer, so a higher final threshold is at least possible. If the requirements were to increase to 6% of lending, and the mortgage institutions meet the new buffers with only junior debt, substantial issuance of junior debt would be required: DKK52bn for Nykredit and almost DKK19bn for Realkredit Danmark. The proposed 2% buffer is likely to be met by junior debt due to the limited gap, including the 2019 capital requirements. If the final buffer requirement, or market expectations, are higher, the buffer is likely to be at least partly met by senior unsecured debt. We believe the risks of junior covered bonds and senior unsecured instruments are broadly similar. But if junior covered bonds, which are excluded from the buffer, become exempt from bail-in, we could differentiate the rating of junior covered bonds from the senior unsecured debt rating (we do not rate any junior covered bonds). Conversely, if institutions choose to use only junior unsecured debt to meet the buffer requirement, we would consider whether the additional cushion merits a rating uplift for any senior creditors. For covered bonds, the preservation of systemic functions such as lending and therefore covered bond issuance is positive. The buffer seeks to allow a resolution of a capital centre by other means than liquidation, but it is possible for some capital centres to be wound down and others to be maintained. If the debt buffer is sufficient, a capital centre could be transferred to a bridge institution. If covered bonds were explicitly exempt from bearing losses in a resolution scenario, an IDR uplift may be applicable under our covered bonds criteria. The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has submitted supplementary national rules for mortgage banks for consultation as part of the proposed legislation for implementing the BRRD. Danish mortgage banks are unique among systemically important banks in being almost exclusively funded by covered bonds. According to the Danish balance principle, any mortgage loan is funded by issuance of covered bonds from a specific capital centre. These institutions are exempt from MREL as they can be resolved through insolvency procedures specially provided in the Mortgage Credit Loans Mortgage Credit Bonds Acts. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1326 Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director Covered Bonds +44 20 3530 1407 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Denmark: Refinancing Risk and Financial Regulatihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.