(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life; Insurer Financial Strength rating: A+/Stable) acquisition of US-based Protective Life Corporation (PL; IFS: A/Rating Watch Positive) will strengthen the Japanese insurer's credit profile. Fitch expects the negative impact on Dai-ichi Life's capital adequacy and financial leverage to be limited. Dai-ichi Life said the purchase price will be JPY582bn (USD5.7bn), which is sizeable compared to the company's net assets of JPY1,948bn at end-March 2014. However, it plans to issue common equity of about JPY250bn to fund the deal. In addition, Fitch expects that Dai-ichi Life will step up efforts to reduce its domestic equity holdings and issue perpetual hybrid capital in the near future. The main uncertainty about the acquisition is whether Dai-ichi Life will be able to integrate PL smoothly with minimal business interruptions. Dai-ichi Life plans to retain PL's existing experienced local management under Dai-ichi Life's current corporate governance system, a strategy that Dai-ichi Life has previously used successfully when it integrated TAL in Australia. The agency expects Dai-ichi Life's overall credit fundamentals to continue to improve. This is due to: improving investment spread; resilient domestic life insurance underwriting backed by a steadily growing profitable third (health) sector; continued reduction of interest rate risk as the company reduces the duration gap between assets and liabilities; and successful global expansion, mainly through its life insurance operations in Australia. Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director +813 3288 2772 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.